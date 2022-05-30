CBC Radio's The House: Backlogs, backlogs, backlogs

CBC News: The House 50:10 Backlogs, backlogs, backlogs On this week’s show: Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie talks about the long delays at Toronto Pearson airport. Migration expert Andrew Selee discusses an agreement on migration signed by leaders at the Summit of the Americas. Plus — The House digs deep into immigration policy in Canada, hearing from immigrants, experts and minister Sean Fraser. And two food policy experts weigh in on the growing global food problem caused by the war in Ukraine.

Mind your Pearson queues

This country's largest airport has been snarled by delays and disruption, with no end in sight . The federal government says it has hired hundreds more security staff and has temporarily suspended random COVID-19 testing in a bid to ease congestion at Toronto Pearson. But with airlines also experiencing staffing issues and the need for training, when can travellers expect the problems to be resolved?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, whose city includes Pearson airport, joins The House to discuss what is being done and what she'd like to see from the federal government.

A migration pact for the Western Hemisphere

Migration is one of the most significant issues at this week's Summit of the Americas , where leaders of North and South American states are meeting in Los Angeles. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other political representatives from the Western Hemisphere signed a new accord to try to solve a migration crisis that's led to a wave of refugees and human misery in the region.

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, speaks to host Chris Hall about whether this plan will make any difference for those trying to find a better life, or for those countries facing a staggering influx of refugees.

Destination Canada

Responding to the migrant crisis is just one of the challenges Canada faces when it comes to immigration and refugees . The federal government wants 432,000 newcomers to settle here this year alone. But there are hurdles in the way of meeting those immigration targets, including backlogs causing heartbreaking delays for some.

The House hears from those trying to become Canadian citizens, including Iranian doctor Azabelle Tale and Indian student Kushdeep Singh. Former director general with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Andrew Griffth and Toronto Metropolitan University's Rupa Banerjee also discuss whether admission numbers are the right way to measure the success of our immigration system. Finally, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser explains what's being done to make it easier and faster for people to settle in this country.

How Canada could help ease a looming global food crisis

MPs of all stripes are coming together at the House of Commons agriculture committee to study the growing food crisis driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 20 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukrainian silos, unable to reach countries that depend on wheat imports from Europe's breadbasket. One of the big questions MPs are hoping to answer is — what can Canada do to help, now and in the future?

Two experts join The House to explore some solutions: Paul Hagerman, director of public policy at the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, and Sophia Murphy, executive director at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy in Minnesota.