CBC Radio's The House: Justin Trudeau talks COVID, convoys and chaos

Sitting down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The past six months have been like few others in Canadian history, especially in federal politics — with the convoy protests, the war in Ukraine, the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and now the highest inflation rate in a generation.

In a wide-ranging, end-of-sitting interview, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins Chris Hall from COVID-19 isolation to discuss the challenges facing his government.

Interference accusations rock RCMP commissioner

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is under fire after an RCMP superintendent in Nova Scotia alleged she interfered in the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history. Lucki and the federal government have pushed back on those allegations of impropriety, while the opposition Conservatives are calling for a committee investigation to get to the bottom of what happened.

The CBC's Catharine Tunney joins the program to talk through the details of this complex and consequential issue.

Take me out to the poll game

It's one of host Chris Hall's last shows before he retires and devotes himself to watching baseball full time — so what better time to explore the surprising similarities between baseball and politics?

Three seasoned campaign veterans and diehard baseball fans join The House for a play-by-play: Liberal staffer Zita Astravas, Conservative strategist Jason Lietaer and NDP national director Anne McGrath.