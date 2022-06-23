Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The House

CBC Radio's The House: Justin Trudeau talks COVID, convoys and chaos

On this week’s show:

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
Chris Hall, CBC's national affairs editor and host of The House on CBC Radio, virtually interviews Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, June 20. (Philip Ling/CBC)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the eventful months of his third term so far, including the convoy protests, the war in Ukraine and the rising cost of living at home. Plus — the CBC’s Catharine Tunney explains what is behind Conservative calls for RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to resign, and host Chris Hall sits down with three party strategists to talk about the surprising similarities between politics and baseball.

Sitting down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The past six months have been like few others in Canadian history, especially in federal politics — with the convoy protests, the war in Ukraine, the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and now the highest inflation rate in a generation.

In a wide-ranging, end-of-sitting interview, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins Chris Hall from COVID-19 isolation to discuss the challenges facing his government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Chris Hall about his handling of the convoy protests, the war in Ukraine and rising inflation at home in a wide-ranging, sit-down interview as the spring sitting of Parliament wraps up.

Interference accusations rock RCMP commissioner

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is under fire after an RCMP superintendent in Nova Scotia alleged she interfered in the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history. Lucki and the federal government have pushed back on those allegations of impropriety, while the opposition Conservatives are calling for a committee investigation to get to the bottom of what happened. 

The CBC's Catharine Tunney joins the program to talk through the details of this complex and consequential issue.

The CBC’s Catharine Tunney explains what’s behind Conservatives’ calls for RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to resign, following allegations she interfered in the investigation into the Portapique, N.S. mass shooting.

Take me out to the poll game

It's one of host Chris Hall's last shows before he retires and devotes himself to watching baseball full time — so what better time to explore the surprising similarities between baseball and politics?

Three seasoned campaign veterans and diehard baseball fans join The House for a play-by-play: Liberal staffer Zita Astravas, Conservative strategist Jason Lietaer and NDP national director Anne McGrath.

In one of his last shows, host Chris Hall combines two of his passions: baseball and politics. He speaks with three fellow baseball diehards who happen to be political insiders: Liberal staffer Zita Astravas, Conservative strategist Jason Lietaer and NDP national director Anne McGrath.

