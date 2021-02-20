CBC Radio's The House: Border restrictions and a new face on the Supreme Court

CBC News: The House 48:31 Border restrictions and a new face on the Supreme Court On this week’s show: Public Safety Minister Bill Blair discusses the continued restrictions at the border. The Conservatives' foreign affairs critic Michael Chong talks about fighting the government over document disclosure. An expert panel analyzes the controversies and challenges facing the Green Party and its leader, Annamie Paul. Plus: a look at the new nominee to the Supreme Court. 48:31

Border blues

The federal government has extended its border closures for another month and non-essential travel is off the table until at least July 21.

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair discusses loosening restrictions, his message to Canadians living in cross-border communities and the ArriveCAN app — the government's new tool to provide mandatory travel information for anyone entering Canada.

Public Health Agency found in contempt of Parliament

The House of Commons voted Thursday to find the Public Health Agency of Canada in contempt of Parliament for refusing to hand over unredacted documents related to the firing of two scientists at a lab in Winnipeg.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has defied the order before, citing privacy and national security concerns. The Conservatives' foreign affairs critic Michael Chong joins Chris Hall to talk about whether he expects the head of PHAC to appear on Monday, and how far the opposition is willing to push this issue.

Green Party turmoil

The Green Party of Canada is facing perhaps the biggest challenge in its history. After Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin crossed the floor to join the Liberals, members of the party raised concerns about the leadership of Annamie Paul.

The new leader has fought back against her critics, saying that some of the allegations levelled at her are racist and sexist. The CBC's David Thurton and Shachi Kurl of the Angus Reid Institute discuss what this means for the party and its political prospects.

Mandatory minimums set to stay?

The House of Commons is set to rise for its summer break soon and if an election is called before Parliament resumes in September, some of the government's proposed legislation won't make it into law.

One of those bills is C-22 — legislation that would repeal the mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes and some other offences brought in by the Conservatives. In a special report, The House talks to Sen. Kim Pate, lawyers Janani Shanmuganathan and Lisa Kerr, and recovered drug addict Guy Felicella about why they want the government to prioritize this piece of legislation.

Canada's new supreme court justice

The Liberal government has announced its next nominee to the Supreme Court of Canada. Ontario Court of Appeals Justice Mahmud Jamal is poised to become the first person of colour appointed to the top court.

The House hears from Charlene Theodore, the first Black lawyer to head the Ontario Bar Association, about Jamal's work and what the appointment means for the Supreme Court.