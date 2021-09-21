CBC Radio's The House: After rejection comes reflection for Erin O'Toole
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Erin O'Toole's advice to Conservatives
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole opens up in a feature-length, sit-down interview with host Chris Hall and discusses the convoy, China and the caucus revolt that ended his leadership.
O'Toole was chosen to lead the party in August 2020 but was pushed out by his own MPs after he lost to Justin Trudeau and the Liberals in his first — and only — general election as leader. Is the party veering full-tilt toward populism? Is Doug Ford's pragmatic, folksy conservatism a model to follow? Erin O'Toole offers his view on The House.
Crunch time?
Inflation is already running at a 31-year high and more pain is expected next week when the rate for May is released.
Journalists Matt Gurney, co-founder of The Line, and Stephanie Levitz of the Toronto Star discuss the government's plans to help Canadians cope — and where the Conservative leadership race stands. Plus: we check in with Business Council of Canada CEO Goldy Hyder to talk about how he rates the government's efforts to control the rising cost of living.
Friends in high places
This year, Canada's annual military exercises in the Arctic will include a British navy vessel for the first time.
HMS Protector is the British Navy's only ice patrol ship and is normally based in the Antarctic. It will remain in the northern hemisphere for an extended period this summer and sail to Nunavut in August to take part in Operation Nanook.
The House spoke with the Protector's commander, Capt. Milly Ingham, from the ship's deck to discuss the significance of the NATO ally's extended visit.
