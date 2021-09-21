CBC Radio's The House: After rejection comes reflection for Erin O'Toole

CBC News: The House 49:58 After rejection comes reflection for Erin O’Toole On this week’s show: Erin O’Toole opens up about the challenges he faced as Conservative leader and the party dynamics at play in the race to choose his replacement. Plus — two journalists break down the latest in that campaign and Business Council of Canada CEO Goldy Hyder offers his take on the fight against inflation. Then, the captain of a British navy vessel details her ship’s extended Canadian visit this summer.

CBC News: The House 23:06 Erin O’Toole’s advice to Conservatives Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole opens up in a feature-length, sit-down interview with host Chris Hall to discuss the convoy, China and the caucus revolt that ended his leadership.

CBC News: The House 14:29 Crunch time? Journalists Matt Gurney, co-founder of The Line, and Stephanie Levitz of the Toronto Star discuss the government’s plans to help Canadians cope with inflation and where the Conservative leadership race stands. Business Council of Canada CEO Goldy Hyder talks about government efforts to control the rising cost of living.

The House spoke with the Protector's commander, Capt. Milly Ingham, from the ship's deck to discuss the significance of the NATO ally's extended visit.