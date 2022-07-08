CBC Radio's The House: Leadership and loss
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Premiers gather for a check-up on Canada's health-care system
A number of hospitals in smaller communities across Canada have had to close their emergency departments in recent weeks as they struggle with staffing shortages. It's certain to be an item on the agenda for Canada's premiers when they meet in Victoria, B.C. on Monday.
The provinces and territories are once again looking for a commitment from Ottawa to boost its share of health-care spending and maintain what they call "stable and sustainable" funding for this country's health-care system. B.C. Premier John Horgan will chair next week's meeting. He sits down with guest host Tom Parry to discuss health care and his own decision to leave politics.
Brown out
The Conservative leadership race changed dramatically this week with the disqualification of Patrick Brown. The Brampton mayor, who claims to have signed up nearly a quarter of the party members eligible to vote, has accused the organizing committee of favouring his rival Pierre Poilievre.
But if the disqualification stands, what does it mean for the state of the race? And what about the direction of the conservative movement more broadly? CBC senior reporter Catherine Cullen and editor-in-chief of The Hub Stuart Thomson join The House to discuss.
Brutal assassination sends shockwaves around the world
It's a shocking act of political violence in one of the most peaceful countries on earth. Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated this week at a campaign stop ahead of elections this weekend. Ian Burney, Canada's former ambassador to Japan, joins The House to reflect on Abe's role in strengthening relations between the two countries.
Backbenchers' backyards
It's summer, and that means MPs are back in their ridings — attending BBQs, talking to their constituents and maybe taking some time off to enjoy the weather. This summer, The House will visit MPs in their ridings to hear about their constituencies, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa.
In the first instalment of this "Backbenchers' backyards" series, we travel to Terrebonne, north of Montreal, to meet rookie Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné.
Cheerio, BoJo
After months of scandals and a flood of resignations, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given in to his critics.
Tory MP Huw Merriman is one of dozens of Conservatives who called on Johnson to quit this week. He was in the room with the prime minister just an excoriating letter of no confidence — signed by him — was being posted to Twitter.
Merriman joins The House to discuss the surreal situation and where the party and the country go from here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?