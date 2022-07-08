CBC Radio's The House: Leadership and loss

CBC News: The House 48:38 Leadership and loss On this week’s show: B.C. Premier John Horgan talks about the push to secure health-care funding from the feds. Two journalists discuss the disqualification of CPC leadership candidate Patrick Brown. Plus — former ambassador to Japan Ian Burney talks about the assassination of Shinzo Abe, a special summer series kicks off with a profile of Bloc MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné and U.K. Tory MP Huw Merriman discusses the fall of Boris Johnson.

Premiers gather for a check-up on Canada's health-care system

A number of hospitals in smaller communities across Canada have had to close their emergency departments in recent weeks as they struggle with staffing shortages. It's certain to be an item on the agenda for Canada's premiers when they meet in Victoria, B.C. on Monday.

The provinces and territories are once again looking for a commitment from Ottawa to boost its share of health-care spending and maintain what they call "stable and sustainable" funding for this country's health-care system. B.C. Premier John Horgan will chair next week's meeting. He sits down with guest host Tom Parry to discuss health care and his own decision to leave politics.

CBC News: The House 11:49 Premiers gather for a check-up on Canada's health-care system B.C. Premier John Horgan, chair of next week’s premiers’ meeting, sits down with guest host Tom Parry to discuss the push for more federal health-care funding and his own decision to leave politics.

Brown out

The Conservative leadership race changed dramatically this week with the disqualification of Patrick Brown. The Brampton mayor, who claims to have signed up nearly a quarter of the party members eligible to vote, has accused the organizing committee of favouring his rival Pierre Poilievre.

But if the disqualification stands, what does it mean for the state of the race? And what about the direction of the conservative movement more broadly? CBC senior reporter Catherine Cullen and editor-in-chief of The Hub Stuart Thomson join The House to discuss.

CBC News: The House 9:33 Brown out CBC senior reporter Catherine Cullen and editor-in-chief of The Hub Stuart Thomson join The House to discuss the disqualification of Patrick Brown from the Conservative leadership race.

Brutal assassination sends shockwaves around the world

It's a shocking act of political violence in one of the most peaceful countries on earth. Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated this week at a campaign stop ahead of elections this weekend. Ian Burney, Canada's former ambassador to Japan, joins The House to reflect on Abe's role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

CBC News: The House 4:20 Brutal assassination sends shockwaves around the world Canada’s former ambassador to Japan, Ian Burney, joins The House to reflect on the shocking assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and what the world leader meant for the Japanese-Canadian relationship.

Backbenchers' backyards

It's summer, and that means MPs are back in their ridings — attending BBQs, talking to their constituents and maybe taking some time off to enjoy the weather. This summer, The House will visit MPs in their ridings to hear about their constituencies, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa.

In the first instalment of this "Backbenchers' backyards" series, we travel to Terrebonne, north of Montreal, to meet rookie Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné.

CBC News: The House 14:05 Backbenchers’ backyards: Bloc MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné This summer, The House will visit MPs in their ridings to hear about their constituencies, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa. In the first installment of this “Backbenchers’ backyards” series, the program travels to Terrebonne, north of Montreal, to meet rookie Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné.

Cheerio, BoJo

After months of scandals and a flood of resignations, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given in to his critics .

Tory MP Huw Merriman is one of dozens of Conservatives who called on Johnson to quit this week. He was in the room with the prime minister just an excoriating letter of no confidence — signed by him — was being posted to Twitter.

Merriman joins The House to discuss the surreal situation and where the party and the country go from here.