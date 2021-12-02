CBC Radio's The House: Capping emissions, comparing campaigns
The facts on the cap
The federal government released this week a discussion paper on its proposals to get Canada's oil and gas sector to make deep cuts to its emissions by the end of this decade. Two approaches are on the table: a cap-and-trade system and an industry-specific carbon tax.
A final plan will take shape next year but the current proposals are already raising concerns among some in the industry who see the emissions cap quickly becoming a production cut. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault joins The House to talk through his government's plan and what comes next.
Conservatives at crossroads
Two different leadership races are animating conservative politics in Canada, as right-leaning voters decide who will carry their standard into the next Alberta and federal elections. What do the contestants and concerns in each race indicate about the state of conservative politics across the country?
Two journalists join the program to compare and contrast the campaigns: former CBC parliamentary bureau chief Rob Russo and Calgary-based Globe and Mail reporter Kelly Cryderman.
Backbenchers' backyards
It's summer, and that means MPs are back in their ridings — attending BBQs, talking to constituents and maybe taking time off to enjoy the warm weather. This summer, The House will visit MPs in their ridings to hear about their constituencies, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa.
In this instalment of our "Backbenchers' backyards" series, we travel to rural Nova Scotia to talk with Conservative MP and Deputy Speaker Chris d'Entremont.
Prairie paradigm shift
Saskatchewan voters once elected Tommy Douglas's CCF to five straight majority mandates. But the right-leaning Saskatchewan Party has governed the province for the past 15 years. What accounts for the dramatic shift in Saskatchewan politics, and what can it tell us about the broader trends of populism and conservatism in Canada?
Dale Eisler, author of the book From Left to Right: Saskatchewan's Political and Economic Transformation, joins The House to talk through it all.
