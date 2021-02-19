CBC Radio's The House: ♫ We are family ♫
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Democratic doldrums?
Friends. Allies. Even family. The Canada-U.S. relationship is this country's most important bilateral tie, but how strong is the relationship now, and what might test it in the future?
American ambassador to Canada David Cohen spoke to The House — as he prepared to host an Independence Day party at his official residence — about whether the relationship between two peaceful democratic neighbours is being taken for granted.
Many Canadians and Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about a deterioration of democratic norms and attitudes south of the border. But Canada faces its own challenges, with a portion of the population that has become disengaged with the political system.
How deep-seated are the problems in each country, and how can they be fixed? Canadian senator and former ambassador Peter Boehm and Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, join The House to discuss.
Freeland on the land of the free
No cabinet minister has had more influence over the Canada-U.S. relationship over the last seven years than Chrystia Freeland. As international trade minister she worked on commercial irritants, as foreign minister she renegotiated NAFTA with the Trump administration, and now as finance minister and deputy prime minister she remains one of the most senior voices on how Canada approaches our neighbour to the south.
Freeland talks with Chris Hall about what this country can do to keep the relationship on track.
NORAD's future
The world's only binational military command got a significant influx of cash last week, when the federal government pledged billions of dollars to modernize NORAD — the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Canada has committed to developing new surveillance systems, air-to-air missiles and other equipment and infrastructure to help improve military capabilities in the Arctic.
But what threats is the investment meant to counter? How long until all those capabilities are in place? And is the investment enough to build a place for NORAD in a post-Cold War world? NORAD Commander General Glen VanHerck joins Chris Hall to discuss.
