CBC Radio's The House: Trudeau grapples with the problem of Haiti

Haiti is in turmoil. How can Canada help?

Haiti has been mired in political turmoil in the year-and-a-half since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, with gangs continuing to control much of the capital Port-au-Prince. This week, the U.S. national security adviser suggested Canada could lead "some sort of multinational security support" to Haitian police. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, would only state that Canada and its partners are " preparing various scenarios " to respond if the situation deteriorates.

But how much worse can things get? And what further steps is Canada considering? Host Catherine Cullen is joined by Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the UN, who travelled to Haiti twice last year and has been advising the federal government on the path forward. The House also hears from Haitian-Canadians on what they hope to see next from Canada.

Emergency room deaths renew focus on health-care crisis

The story of Allison Holtoff , who died in agony in a Nova Scotia emergency room on New Year's Eve, is raising more alarm bells about the state of Canada's health-care system. Emergency rooms are often overflowing with people seeking treatment because they don't have a family doctor.

Catherine Cullen talks to Nova Scotia resident Katherine Snow, whose mother-in-law also died after a lengthy wait at an ER over the holidays. Then, Ruth Lavergne, an associate professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Dalhousie University, and Dr. Rita McCracken, a family physician in Vancouver and researcher at the University of British Columbia, discuss the state of primary care in Canada.

Another cabinet minister publishes book slamming Trudeau

Former finance minister Bill Morneau's new book levels a series of accusations against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — including that he doesn't take his cabinet seriously and that he lacks a knack for interpersonal relationship-building.

Shannon Proudfoot of the Globe and Mail and author Paul Wells break down what we've learned about Trudeau and whether this second book from a disgruntled former cabinet minister will have an impact on the PM's brand.