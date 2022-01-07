CBC Radio's The House: Living with COVID
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Coping with Omicron
As the rapid spread of the Omicron variant leads to renewed health restrictions in many parts of the country, some medical experts and politicians are saying Canadians will have to live with COVID-19.
It's a significant shift in approach for some parts of the country — like Nova Scotia, which saw lower rates of infection prior to Omicron. Now, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang is talking about what it means to "live with COVID." He sits down with host Chris Hall to explain.
Then, political science professors Katherine Fierlbeck of Dalhousie University and John Church of the University of Alberta discuss political leadership at this point in the pandemic. What message should elected leaders be sending as Canada enters a third year of battling COVID-19?
Reflections on the landmark First Nations child welfare agreement
On Jan. 4, the federal government and First Nations leaders announced details of a historic $40 billion agreement-in-principle to compensate young people harmed by Canada's child welfare system. The deal sets aside $20 billion for compensation and $20 billion for long-term reform of the on-reserve child welfare system.
jaye simpson, an Oji-Cree Saulteaux person from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, spent 16 years in the system. Now 27 years old, simpson joins The House to share their experience in care and explain why news of the agreement is bittersweet.
One year since the attack on the Capitol
This week marks a year since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Do persisting anti-democratic attitudes present an ongoing threat to the American system?
The House re-airs a 2021 interview with Rep. Susan Wild, captured less than a day after the attack. Then, Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine and co-director of the Fair Elections and Free Speech Center, joins the program to discuss the threat posed by authoritarian impulses in the land of the free.