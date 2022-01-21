CBC Radio's The House: Testing the West
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Ukrainian fears about Russian invasion threat
As an estimated 100,000 Russian troops mass on the border with Ukraine, the federal government is offering the eastern European country $120 million in loans. But should Canada do more?
Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Ariev tells Chris Hall what his country wants to see from its allies, and CBC's Murray Brewster breaks down the most recent developments in the crisis.
Plus, Mychailo Wynnyckyj, a Canadian living in Kyiv, talks about how his family is preparing to live through a war.
China's coercion tactics
A report out this week warned that Beijing is threatening and intimidating Chinese dissidents living abroad — including in Canada.
Host Chris Hall speaks to Laura Harth of the group Safeguard Defenders about the tactics Beijing is using to bring its critics back home to face charges.
Then, former Canadian consul general to Hong Kong and current Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada CEO Jeff Nankivell and Sarah Kutulakos, executive director of the Canada-China Business Council, discuss what Canada can do to stand up to China without harming its economic relationship with the rising superpower.
How can Canada fight human smuggling?
Four people, including an infant, were found frozen to death in a Manitoba field just metres from the U.S. border this week. A Florida man is now charged with human smuggling and reports suggest the case could be tied to a wider smuggling operation.
What do we know about how they got to the border? And does this incident signal a new wave of human smuggling — this time from Canada into the U.S.? Shauna Labman, an associate professor of human rights at the University of Winnipeg, joins The House to discuss.
