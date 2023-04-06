CBC's The House wins Gracie Award for audio diary from war-torn Kyiv

CBC's The House has won a Gracie Award for a piece sharing the story of Liudmila, a Ukrainian woman who spoke with the program from war-torn Kyiv near the beginning of Russia's invasion last year.

The piece was produced by Emma Godmere and Jennifer Chevalier and won in the radio documentary category. Aired in March 2022, just a few weeks after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the piece follows Liudmila through her everyday routine as she struggles to live in the embattled Ukrainian capital.

Liudmila, then 72, was living with her son and daughter-in-law and had to navigate constant air raids, curfews and other constraints of wartime — all in the face of an advancing Russian force.

9:31 Daily life in Kyiv Liudmila is a Ukrainian woman sheltering in her downtown Kyiv apartment. She shares an audio diary about her daily life amidst air raid alerts, curfews, and a war that’s closing in.

The Gracie Awards are presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) and are meant to acknowledge and honour individual achievement and programming by, for and about women. Winners will be celebrated on May 23.

Other winners this year included a number of American public radio programs and Meghan Markle for her podcast Archetypes.