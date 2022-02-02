Skip to Main Content
The House·New

CBC Radio's The House: Protesters stay, a leader goes

On this week’s show: Residents, protesters and experts share their thoughts on ongoing demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. Professors Michael Kempa and Kathleen Rodgers break down how the event has developed and what it means for the future of protests in Canada. Plus — Conservative MP John Williamson talks about Erin O’Toole’s ouster as CPC leader, and journalists Paul Wells and Stephanie Levitz discuss what it means for the party’s future.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
Trucks are blocked by police barricades as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers continues in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)
48:32Protesters stay, a leader goes
On this week’s show: Residents, protesters and experts share their thoughts on ongoing demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. Professors Michael Kempa and Kathleen Rodgers break down how the event has developed and what it means for the future of protests in Canada. Plus — Conservative MP John Williamson talks about Erin O’Toole’s ouster as CPC leader, and journalists Paul Wells and Stephanie Levitz discuss what it means for the party’s future. 48:32

Policing the protests

The ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa is becoming increasingly contentious, as officials and others debate how the standoff might be resolved and whether police are doing enough.

Residents and protesters share their viewpoints and environmental activist Molly Murphy comments on the contrast between how police treated protesters in Ottawa and how she and other protesters were treated by RCMP during the blockade of the Fairy Creek watershed in B.C. Then, former Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau explains the reasons behind the police response in the nation's capital.

Plus, professors Michael Kempa of the University of Ottawa and Kathleen Rodgers of the University of the Fraser Valley discuss how the events in Ottawa have reached this point and what it might mean for the future of protests in Canada.

25:01Policing the protests
With protests still going strong in Ottawa, former city police chief Charles Bordeleau explains the reasons behind the police response earlier this week, then professors Michael Kempa and Kathleen Rodgers discuss what it might tell us about the future of protests in Canada. 25:01

A fork in the road for the Conservatives

Erin O'Toole was removed as leader of the Conservatives this week, leaving the party in search of its third permanent leader in the post-Harper era. Where do the Conservatives go from here? Three-term Conservative MP and former senior adviser to Stephen Harper John Williamson joins The House to discuss the week's events. 

Then, journalists Paul Wells of Maclean's and Stephanie Levitz of the Toronto Star sit down with host Chris Hall to talk about what O'Toole's ouster means for the future of the conservative movement in Canada and how the Conservative Party might overcome its divisions.

20:30A fork in the road for the Conservatives
After the removal of Erin O’Toole as leader of the Conservatives, MP John Williamson sits down to talk about the party’s direction and its response to the Ottawa protests. Then, journalists Paul Wells and Stephanie Levitz discuss what O’Toole’s ouster might indicate about where the party goes from here. 20:30

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now