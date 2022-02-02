CBC Radio's The House: Protesters stay, a leader goes
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Policing the protests
The ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa is becoming increasingly contentious, as officials and others debate how the standoff might be resolved and whether police are doing enough.
Residents and protesters share their viewpoints and environmental activist Molly Murphy comments on the contrast between how police treated protesters in Ottawa and how she and other protesters were treated by RCMP during the blockade of the Fairy Creek watershed in B.C. Then, former Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau explains the reasons behind the police response in the nation's capital.
Plus, professors Michael Kempa of the University of Ottawa and Kathleen Rodgers of the University of the Fraser Valley discuss how the events in Ottawa have reached this point and what it might mean for the future of protests in Canada.
A fork in the road for the Conservatives
Erin O'Toole was removed as leader of the Conservatives this week, leaving the party in search of its third permanent leader in the post-Harper era. Where do the Conservatives go from here? Three-term Conservative MP and former senior adviser to Stephen Harper John Williamson joins The House to discuss the week's events.
Then, journalists Paul Wells of Maclean's and Stephanie Levitz of the Toronto Star sit down with host Chris Hall to talk about what O'Toole's ouster means for the future of the conservative movement in Canada and how the Conservative Party might overcome its divisions.
