CBC Radio's The House: Making plans for mass vaccinations
Here is what's happening on this week's episode of The House
Are provinces ready for mass vaccinations?
Canada is now expecting hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to roll in weekly, but some provinces are still deciding who should be first in line for the shots, while others scramble to set up online booking systems.
The House checks in with New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard to talk about her province's strategy, which recently shifted to prioritize long-term care residents. Then, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson explains why his city isn't waiting for Ontario's vaccine booking portal to open up before inoculating seniors in high-risk neighbourhoods next week.
What does Australia's standoff with Facebook mean for Canada?
Australia passed a new digital media law this week that will require Facebook and other international tech giants to pay for content picked up from Australian outlets. The country is at the forefront of efforts to force companies like Facebook and Google to negotiate payments for news stories posted on their platforms.
But what does Australia's experience signal about Canada's work to get digital giants to negotiate fair prices for the content they gather here? Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault joins The House to discuss the legislation he hopes to table this spring.
Climate cooperation between Canada and the U.S.
The roadmap for a renewed Canada-U.S. partnership came out this week, sparking a flurry of meetings between Canadian and American leaders and cabinet members. Both countries say they're ready to double down on meeting their climate commitments and are prepared to work in tandem to do so.
Merran Smith has been watching those talks closely. She's the executive director of Clean Energy Canada, a think tank at Simon Fraser University, and spoke to host Chris Hall about what a new cross-border climate relationship could mean for Canada.
Then, Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm — who also watched the climate talks this week — shares a personal story about why the U.S. government's renewed commitment to protecting the sacred porcupine caribou herd means so much to Indigenous people on both sides of the border.
