CBC Radio's The House: Soldiers and sanctions

49:22 Soldiers and sanctions On this week’s show: A former NATO deputy secretary general analyzes the conflict in Ukraine, and Defence Minister Anita Anand breaks down Canada’s response. Plus — Bill Browder, an advocate for sanctions against Russia, discusses the financial punishments against the country. Germany’s ambassador to Canada outlines her country’s position. And two MPs from different parties discuss healing political divisions in Canada after the convoy protests. 49:22

Ukraine under siege

Ukraine has long sought to join NATO but now stands alone against Russia. Did the U.S. and its allies fail to do what they could to bolster Ukraine's defences? Should they have extended their security umbrella to cover Kyiv?

Rose Gottemoeller, who served as deputy secretary general to NATO and negotiated a major arms control deal with Russia, sits down with host Chris Hall to discuss the role of NATO — and nuclear deterrence — in what may be the most serious military conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Defence Minister Anita Anand also answers questions about Canada's role and how this country's actions fit into the broader alliance. Plus — Russian political expert Marcus Kolga explains what ordinary Russians make of the crisis.

Freezing assets while conflict boils

NATO and EU countries, led by the United States, quickly announced sweeping new sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. But will they be enough, and how else can the West respond?

Bill Browder, who led one of the first pushes to sanction Russia's elite, sits down with Chris Hall to discuss that effort. And German Ambassador to Canada Sabine Sparwasser talks about the risks Europe faces in countering Putin.

Emergencies Act ends, but does animosity linger?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act on Wednesday after days of heated parliamentary debate and weeks of political rhetoric and misinformation surrounding the protest convoy. What responsibility do parliamentarians have to lower the temperature and heal the rifts in our society?

Two MPs who took part in the debate over the use of the Act — Conservative MP Adam Chambers and Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith — join The House to discuss the way forward.