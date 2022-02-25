CBC Radio's The House: Soldiers and sanctions
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Ukraine under siege
Ukraine has long sought to join NATO but now stands alone against Russia. Did the U.S. and its allies fail to do what they could to bolster Ukraine's defences? Should they have extended their security umbrella to cover Kyiv?
Rose Gottemoeller, who served as deputy secretary general to NATO and negotiated a major arms control deal with Russia, sits down with host Chris Hall to discuss the role of NATO — and nuclear deterrence — in what may be the most serious military conflict in Europe since the Second World War.
Defence Minister Anita Anand also answers questions about Canada's role and how this country's actions fit into the broader alliance. Plus — Russian political expert Marcus Kolga explains what ordinary Russians make of the crisis.
Freezing assets while conflict boils
NATO and EU countries, led by the United States, quickly announced sweeping new sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. But will they be enough, and how else can the West respond?
Bill Browder, who led one of the first pushes to sanction Russia's elite, sits down with Chris Hall to discuss that effort. And German Ambassador to Canada Sabine Sparwasser talks about the risks Europe faces in countering Putin.
Emergencies Act ends, but does animosity linger?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act on Wednesday after days of heated parliamentary debate and weeks of political rhetoric and misinformation surrounding the protest convoy. What responsibility do parliamentarians have to lower the temperature and heal the rifts in our society?
Two MPs who took part in the debate over the use of the Act — Conservative MP Adam Chambers and Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith — join The House to discuss the way forward.
