CBC Radio's The House: What will the next budget hold?

CBC News: The House 47:08 What will the next budget hold? On this week’s show: Members of the House of Commons finance committee look ahead to a historic federal budget and Independent Senator Chantal Petitclerc discusses the government’s bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying. Plus, hear a discussion on systemic barriers Black organizations face to access federal funding and an Alberta mayor talks about powering Canada using hydrogen. 47:08

Looking ahead to a historic budget

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to introduce her first federal budget sometime this spring — the government's first in two years.

This week, the House of Commons finance committee published a long list of recommendations arising from its pre-budget consultation meetings. Three senior members of that committee — Liberal MP and chair Wayne Easter, Conservative finance critic Ed Fast and NDP House leader Peter Julian — talked to The House about what they want to see in the budget.

CBC News: The House 11:06 MPs look ahead to a historic budget Liberal MP and Commons finance committee chair Wayne Easter, Conservative finance critic Ed Fast and NDP House leader Peter Julian discuss recommendations for the federal government’s first budget in two years. 11:06

Canada's medical assistance in dying legislation

A bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying has been sent back to the House of Commons after Canada's senators passed a revised version of the bill on Wednesday.

Independent Sen. Chantal Petitclerc sponsored the bill in the Red Chamber and joined The House to discuss the legislation just before the government announced Friday that it was seeking a fourth extension of a court-imposed deadline to change the law.

CBC News: The House 0:00 Canada’s medical assistance in dying legislation Independent Senator Chantal Petitclerc, who sponsored the government’s bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying in the upper chamber, joined The House to discuss the legislation a day before Ottawa announced it was seeking a fourth extension of a court-imposed deadline to change the law. 0:00

How can Ottawa better support Black Canadians?

Last month, several organizations received rejection letters from Employment and Social Development Canada claiming they were ineligible for funding through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative — because they were not sufficiently Black-led.

Families, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said the letters were "completely unacceptable." But what does the blunder say about systemic barriers in federal programs?

The House checks in with Sylvia Parris-Drummond, CEO of the Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute in Halifax — which received one of the rejection letters — and Minerva Saddler Gray, a sociologist and co-founder of Kuinua Consulting Group in Toronto, which helps organizations build capacity and access funding.

CBC News: The House 12:21 How can Ottawa better support Black Canadians? Sylvia Parris-Drummond, CEO of the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute in Halifax, and Minerva Saddler Gray, a sociologist and co-founder of Kuinua Consulting Group in Toronto, discuss barriers faced by Black Canadians in accessing government funding. 12:21

Hydrogen in Alberta's industrial heartland

The federal government has its sights set on reaching a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. One possible way to help Canada get there is hydrogen technology. As countries around the world and provinces across Canada look for ways to lower emissions, demand for hydrogen fuel could grow quickly in the coming decades.

Host Chris Hall hears more from Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in Alberta, who is part of the Industrial Heartland Hydrogen Task Force, a group looking to help power cities with hydrogen.