CBC Radio's The House: A bridge too far

On this week’s show: NDP MP Brian Masse discusses the crisis at the Ambassador Bridge and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc explains the government’s response. Then, journalists Matt Gurney and Janyce McGregor analyze the political implications of Ottawa under siege and a blocked border crossings. Plus — The House digs into the question of a divided Canada and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek talks about Alberta's move to lift most pandemic restrictions.

Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on February 9, 2022. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)
Ambassador Bridge blocked

Convoy protests have popped up across the country in the weeks since the first trucks rolled into the nation's capital. But one in particular threatens a key artery for trade and travel: the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

New Democrat MP Brian Masse, whose Windsor West riding includes the area around the bridge, joins The House to talk about the impact of the blockade and what political leaders are doing to resolve it. Then, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc sits down with Chris Hall to discuss the federal government's response after Ontario declared a state of emergency on Friday.

The convoy's political implications

Convoy protests are now in their third week, with a persistent group still demonstrating in downtown Ottawa. Governments of all levels have so far been unable to convince them to leave the city, while cracks in party unity have begun to show.

The CBC's Janyce McGregor and The Line's Matt Gurney break down the game of political hot potato. 

How divided are we?

In an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen said the country has never been more divided than it is today. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disagreed. So, how far apart are Canadians really?

The House speaks to political polarization experts Laura Stephenson of Western University and Eric Merkley from the University of Toronto, along with executive director of The Samara Centre for Democracy Sameera Delhon and one Ottawa resident who has broken off a friendship over the ongoing protests.

Rolling back COVID restrictions

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was one of several premiers this week who announced the rollback of some COVID-19 restrictions. But is it too soon? And why has the premier's move not persuaded protesters to abandon the blockade at the Coutts border crossing?

Chris Hall is joined by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek to discuss the political climate in Alberta and the rollback of restrictions — and trucks.

