CBC Radio's The House: Unprecedented powers for Alberta

CBC News: The House 50:05 Unprecedented powers for Alberta The CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and two political strategists talk about the Alberta Sovereignty Act. The head of a gun control group discusses the uproar over amendments to a firearms bill. Experts Vina Nadjibulla and Jeff Nankivell analyze Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy. Plus — the EU executive’s vice-president outlines Europe’s energy needs in the face of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Alberta sovereignty scrap

Critics have called it "the end of democracy" and "an unconstitutional gambit." Alberta Premier Danielle Smith insists her Alberta Sovereignty Act is necessary for the province to stand up for its constitutional jurisdiction. But criticism is coming from those concerned about the legislative process — and the economy.

Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, joins The House to explain her concerns with the bill. Then, strategists Zain Velji and Melissa Caouette unpack the politics behind the controversial legislation.

Confusion and controversy over new firearms legislation

A new political battle has broken out over guns. The Conservatives allege the Liberals are planning the biggest ban on hunting rifles in Canada's history, while the government says that's disinformation.

The House speaks to gun control advocate Heidi Rathjen, founder of PolySeSouvient, a group formed after the Polytechnique massacre in 1989, about whether the confusion might put in jeopardy her thirty-years-plus quest to have assault rifles banned.

Canada rethinks its relationship with China

As protesters in China clash with Xi Jinping's government over COVID policies, Canada is finding itself clashing with Beijing as well. The government's new $2.2-billion Indo-Pacific strategy identifies China as an "increasingly disruptive global power." Is this the beginning of a showdown with China? And will Canada be able to stand its ground?

Host Catherine Cullen speaks to Vina Nadjibulla, an adjunct professor at UBC's School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, and Jeff Nankivell, the president and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation.

Where the EU sees opportunity for cooperation with Canada

As Canada maps out its next steps with China, federal ministers have talked at length about leaning into relationships with our allies.

The European Union's executive vice-president and trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis visited Canada this week and sat down with host Catherine Cullen to discuss Europe's energy needs in the face of the ongoing war in Ukraine.