CBC Radio's The House: Hope for nature at Montreal's COP15

CBC News: The House 48:30 Hope for nature at Montreal’s COP15 The House travels to Montreal to talk with experts and decision makers at the COP15 biodiversity conference, including Kenyan coral reef scientist David Obura, former top COP negotiator Tim Hodges, academic and Amazon activist Alicia Guzmán León, Indigenous biodiversity expert Tyson Atleo and Canada’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Germany representative Jochen Flasbarth.

A big deal for biodiversity

The House travels to Montreal this week for a special episode centred on COP15 , the major summit on biodiversity concluding in just a few days. The stakes are high at this meeting of representatives from almost 200 countries and other delegations as they look to hammer out an agreement to protect nature over the next 10 years.

Host Catherine Cullen is on the conference floor, speaking with many of the experts and officials taking part — including Kenyan coral reef scientist David Obura, former top COP negotiator Tim Hodges, academic and Amazon activist Alicia Guzmán León, Indigenous biodiversity expert Tyson Atleo and some of the key ministers at the negotiating table, such as Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Germany's Jochen Flasbarth.