CBC Radio's The House: COVID's costs and immunity questions

On this week’s show: An Alberta woman who lost her father to COVID-19 shares her story and argues for changes to the government’s response. COVID Immunity Task Force co-chair Dr. Catherine Hankins discusses Canada’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Also, CERB recipients talk about an attempted clawback of some people’s benefits, a wide-ranging discussion with Justice Minister David Lametti and an exit interview with Sen. Murray Sinclair.

