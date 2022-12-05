CBC Radio's The House: Liberals face more outcry over gun bill

CBC News: The House 48:30 Liberals face more outcry over gun bill Chief Kyra Wilson of Long Plain First Nation talks about her efforts to push forward a search for the remains of missing women in Winnipeg. The House speaks to the owner of a gun range in Calgary about his concerns over government firearms laws, then Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed defends his party’s efforts. Plus — an in-depth conversation with U.S. Ambassador David Cohen about Canada’s approach to China and his first year in Ottawa.

First Nations leaders call for resignation of Winnipeg police chief

Some Indigenous leaders say the failure to search for the remains of missing women in a Winnipeg-area landfill sends a chilling message about the value society puts on Indigenous lives.

Host Catherine Cullen speaks with Chief Kyra Wilson of Long Plain First Nation — home of two of the missing women — about the push to make that search happen and her call for Winnipeg's police chief to resign.

CBC News: The House 9:09 First Nations leaders call for resignation of Winnipeg police chief Host Catherine Cullen speaks with Chief Kyra Wilson about the push to search for the remains of missing women in Winnipeg and her call for that city’s police chief to resign.

Gun control legislation C-21 faces more opposition

Outcry over proposed amendments to the Liberals' gun control bill continued this week, with heated debate in the House of Commons and First Nations chiefs voting to oppose Bill C-21.

This week, The House visited the Calgary Shooting Centre and spoke to co-owner James Bachynsky about why he's so concerned about the bill. And Liberal MP and member of the public safety committee Taleeb Noormohamed defends his party's legislation and the process to finalize it.

CBC News: The House 20:58 Gun control legislation C-21 faces more opposition Shooting range owner James Bachynsky talks about why he’s so concerned about the government’s proposed firearms legislation, and Liberal MP and member of the public safety committee Taleeb Noormohamed defends his party’s legislation.

U.S. ambassador comments on Canada's China policy

Concerns about Canada's handling of the foreign influence threat posed by China mounted this week, following news that the government had awarded an RCMP equipment contract — now suspended — to a company with ties to the Chinese government. That happened only weeks after the Liberals unveiled their long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy .

U.S. Ambassador David Cohen speaks to host Catherine Cullen about how Canada's biggest ally views this week's controversy and Canada's approach to China, and reflects on his first year in the job.