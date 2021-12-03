CBC Radio's The House: From delta to omicron

48:18 From delta to omicron On this week’s show: Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino details new border restrictions and Peel Region’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh discusses concerns about the omicron variant. Plus — two journalists break down the fast-tracking of the government’s bill banning conversion therapy, and The House offers an in-depth look at the legacy of Agnes Macphail, including conversations between the CBC’s Hannah Thibedeau and some of Canada’s most prominent female politicians. 48:18

Borders tighten again

Much of the world has ramped up travel restrictions after the emergence of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The swift introduction of the new measures left travellers in the lurch — including one Canadian man and his family. He tells The House they're unable to return home from South Africa before Christmas.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino joins host Chris Hall to discuss the new measures at the border, and Peel Region medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh explains how his jurisdiction — home to Canada's biggest international airport — is dealing with omicron.

A unanimous vote takes the House by surprise

Some interesting procedural and parliamentary quirks led to a remarkable moment in the House of Commons this week, as parties joined to unanimously fast-track the government's bill to end the practice of conversion therapy.

Why did so many Conservatives change their mind about the bill? And will this moment of collegiality be sustained, as MPs look forward to more legislation and a proposed compromise over secret documents? Political journalists Kady O'Malley and Stephanie Taylor join The House to help break it all down.

100 years of women in Parliament

One hundred years ago, on Dec. 6, Canada elected its first female MP. Agnes Macphail was a progressive activist who fought for prison reform and the working class, but she often faced scorn and ridicule from her fellow members of Parliament and the media.

The House examines Macphail's political career with history professors Joan Sangster and Veronica Strong-Boag, and the curator of the House of Commons, Johanna Mizgala. Then, CBC's Hannah Thibedeau asks prominent politicians — including former prime minister Kim Campbell, former deputy PM Sheila Copps and Canada's first Black female MP Jean Augustine — to reflect on the challenges they faced as women in the House.