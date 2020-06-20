Skip to Main Content
The House·New

CBC Radio's The House: Dec. 19, 2020

On this week’s show: Three MPs reflect on what it’s been like to represent Canadians in an exceptional year. The CBC’s Murray Brewster speaks with Maj-Gen. Jennie Carignan to get a glimpse of the battle diary of one of Canada’s top soldiers. Two communications experts discuss the effectiveness of governments’ COVID-19 messaging. And the CBC’s Olivia Stefanovich shares the story of a First Nation looking to end a boil-water advisory that's lasted a quarter century.

Here's what's on The House this week

CBC News ·
CBC News: The House48:34Reflections on an unprecedented year

Representing Canadians during an unprecedented year

Canadian politicians weren't immune to the disruptions to everyday life caused by COVID-19. Conservative MP Todd Doherty, Green MP Jenica Atwin and New Democrat MP Matthew Green join The House to reflect on how they adapted to the stresses of the pandemic while carrying out their legislative duties and constituency work.

CBC News: The House16:12Representing Canadians during an unprecedented year

The battle diary of a Canadian general in Iraq

As the head of NATO's training mission in Iraq, Maj.-Gen. Jennie Carignan had a front row seat to some of the most extraordinary and dangerous moments on the international scene in 2020. What was it like to sit in her chair as she tried to hold the NATO mission together in the face of a potential war with Iran, possible expulsion from Iraq and a global pandemic? The CBC's Murray Brewster spoke with her about some of the key moments.

CBC News: The House9:14The battle diary of a Canadian general in Iraq

Holiday Messaging 

Dennis Matthews, who crafted advertising for the Harper government, reviews the effectiveness of some of the holiday messaging on COVID-19 being produced by governments across the country. Then, Fatima Tokhmafshan outlines how public health messaging is failing to reach racialized communities.

CBC News: The House14:29Governments’ COVID-19 holiday messaging

A 25-year wait for water in Neskantaga First Nation

The promise of clean running water was one of the main factors that convinced the Neskantaga First Nation to relocate to its current site in Northern Ontario, but it's a promise that has gone unfulfilled. Now, with the community on the cusp of ending its decades-long boil-water advisory, the CBC's Olivia Stefanovich travels to the place they used to call home to learn more.

CBC News: The House6:16A 25-year wait for water in Neskantaga First Nation

now