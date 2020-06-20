CBC Radio's The House: Dec. 19, 2020

CBC News: The House 48:34 Reflections on an unprecedented year

Representing Canadians during an unprecedented year

Canadian politicians weren't immune to the disruptions to everyday life caused by COVID-19. Conservative MP Todd Doherty, Green MP Jenica Atwin and New Democrat MP Matthew Green join The House to reflect on how they adapted to the stresses of the pandemic while carrying out their legislative duties and constituency work.

The battle diary of a Canadian general in Iraq

As the head of NATO's training mission in Iraq, Maj.-Gen. Jennie Carignan had a front row seat to some of the most extraordinary and dangerous moments on the international scene in 2020. What was it like to sit in her chair as she tried to hold the NATO mission together in the face of a potential war with Iran, possible expulsion from Iraq and a global pandemic? The CBC's Murray Brewster spoke with her about some of the key moments.

Holiday Messaging

Dennis Matthews, who crafted advertising for the Harper government, reviews the effectiveness of some of the holiday messaging on COVID-19 being produced by governments across the country. Then, Fatima Tokhmafshan outlines how public health messaging is failing to reach racialized communities.

A 25-year wait for water in Neskantaga First Nation

The promise of clean running water was one of the main factors that convinced the Neskantaga First Nation to relocate to its current site in Northern Ontario, but it's a promise that has gone unfulfilled. Now, with the community on the cusp of ending its decades-long boil-water advisory, the CBC's Olivia Stefanovich travels to the place they used to call home to learn more.