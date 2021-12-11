CBC Radio's The House: Facing another tough holiday season

52:51 Facing another tough holiday season On this week’s show: Premier Tim Houston explains Nova Scotia’s response to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases and infectious diseases expert Dr. Lynora Saxinger contextualizes the threat of the Omicron variant. Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole reflects on a brief yet busy first sitting of Parliament. Minister Karina Gould talks about securing final federal child care deals. Plus — a conversation about Quebec’s Bill 21 and, in a podcast bonus, this year’s House of Commons Christmas poem. 52:51

'I understand this sucks': Trudeau

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant and skyrocketing COVID-19 cases have prompted federal and provincial governments to put new public health measures in place. What do we know now about the variant? And are the newest measures the best way to tackle the spread as many Canadians prepare to travel or gather for the holidays?

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Lynora Saxinger joins The House to walk through it all, then Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston sheds light on what the provinces and federal government discussed earlier this week in their meeting on Omicron.

Erin O'Toole reflects on a challenging year

Omicron. Inflation. Quebec's Bill 21. Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole sits down with host Chris Hall to reflect on the flashpoints from this brief first sitting of the new Parliament, and to discuss his own leadership and the challenges faced by his party in the wake of September's election.

Bill 21 debate, renewed

The debate over Quebec's Bill 21 continued in question period this week after a third grade teacher in Chelsea was removed from her job because she wears a hijab. Also this week, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown asked big city mayors to fund a legal challenge of the law.

To explain why Quebec is so at odds with the rest of the country on Bill 21, political scientist Daniel Béland and the head of the Montreal chapter of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women Farida Mohamed talk to Chris Hall about the history of secularism in Quebec and how change will need to come from within the province itself.

Ontario and Nunavut child care negotiations

The pressure is on the federal government to sign child care agreements with Ontario and Nunavut, the last holdouts in child care negotiations. Ontario wants the federal government to recognize that it's been funding a full-day junior and senior kindergarten program for years.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould joins The House to talk about the government's federal child care plan and the fresh ministerial mandate letters sent out by the prime minister this week.