CBC Radio's The House: Tackling two pandemics

On this week’s show: Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos lays out what Canadians should know heading into the holidays, with COVID-19 cases on the rise. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett weighs in on the push to decriminalize illicit drugs, as The House reports on Canada's other health crisis — the rise in overdose deaths. Plus — a look at reimagining Canada’s national security strategy and a dive into inflation, the latest pandemic support bill and next week's fiscal update.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

A man waits to have a sample of drugs tested by Vancouver Coastal Health workers at the Overdose Prevention Society in Vancouver. (Briar Stewart/CBC)
48:31Tackling two pandemics
'It could change rapidly': Duclos on Canada's COVID-19 situation

COVID-19 cases are rising ahead of the holiday season and the omicron variant continues to spread around the world. Could more public health restrictions lie ahead for Canadians?

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos joins The House to discuss considerations for travellers heading into the holidays and responds to this week's auditor general report, which found significant flaws in how the government previously managed border control measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Is it time to decriminalize drugs?

Opioid deaths are reaching levels never seen before in this country — especially in British Columbia, which just announced 2021 was its worst-ever year for fatal drug overdoses. As the City of Toronto's Board of Health asks the federal government to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs to reduce the number of overdose deaths, is it time for the federal government to act?

In a special report, The House hears from Don MacPherson of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, addictions medicine physician Vincent Lam, Edmonton-based ER doctor Shazma Mithani and Hugh Lampkin from the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users.

Then, Carolyn Bennett — Canada's first-ever federal mental health and addictions minister — joins the program to discuss whether the government is prepared to move on decriminalization.

The future of Canada's national security strategy

Canada faces a range of threats, from cyberattacks to natural disasters to foreign interference. Is it time to rethink this country's approach to national security?

Following a new report from the Centre for International Governance Innovation, Vincent Rigby, who recently retired after serving as national security and intelligence adviser to Prime Minister Trudeau, joins The House to discuss recommendations to improve Canada's ability to counter threats.

It's the economy, everyone

While the government attempts to pass another pandemic aid bill and looks ahead to a fiscal update next week, the Conservatives continue to hammer them on what they call "Justin-flation."

With the Official Opposition seemingly set on opposing the targeted supports as currently proposed, can the Liberals find a dance partner in the NDP or Bloc? And what will be revealed by next week's glimpse of the nation's finances? Two journalists join The House to discuss: CBC senior reporter Karina Roman and Bloomberg's Ottawa bureau chief Theo Argitis.

