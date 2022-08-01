CBC Radio's The House: Can Ukraine hold on?

CBC News: The House 48:38 Can Ukraine hold on? Ukrainian journalist Serhii Prokopenko tells guest host Murray Brewster about covering the war in his homeland. Defence expert Phillip Karber, who has advised both Ukraine and NATO, discusses the evolution of the conflict. Plus — Defence Minister Anita Anand talks about Canada’s support for arming and training the Ukrainian military, and The House travels to Kitchener, Ont. to talk to Green MP Mike Morrice for our summer series.

The war outside your door

Serhii Prokopenko didn't have to travel far to become a war correspondent. He only had to step outside his apartment in downtown Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, to witness the Russian invasion.

While more than half of the residents of Ukraine's second largest city have fled, Prokopenko, editor of the online newsite Gwara Media, has stayed to document the destruction — and resilience — of the place he calls home. He talks with guest host Murray Brewster about the experience of covering a war on his doorstep.

Ukraine's potential counter-punch

Over the skepticism and objection of allies, Ukraine is slowly and steadily laying the groundwork for a counter-offensive in the south of the country to drive Russia out of some territory occupied since the Feb. 24 invasion. It carries enormous risk, but also has the potential to change the course of the war.

Phillip Karber is the president of the conservative-leaning, U.S.-based Potomac Foundation and an expert in Russian strategy and warfare tactics who has advised both the Ukrainian government and NATO on the direction of the war. He joins The House to discuss the military situation and what might come next.

Helping Ukraine create a new army

As a long summer of conflict grinds on and the war approaches its half-year mark, Canada this week announced Canadian troops would join the British Army in helping turn Ukrainian civilians into soldiers.

What will it take to create a new Ukrainian army? And is Canada doing enough in that effort? Defence Minister Anita Anand talks with guest host Murray Brewster about Canada's ongoing support for the beleaguered country.

Backbenchers' backyards

It's summer, and that means MPs are back in their ridings to attend BBQs, talk to constituents and maybe take some time off to enjoy the warm weather. This summer, The House will visit MPs in their ridings to hear about their constituencies, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa.

In this installment of our "Backbenchers' backyards" series, we travel to Kitchener, Ont., to talk with one of two Green representatives in the House of Commons: rookie MP Mike Morrice.