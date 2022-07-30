CBC Radio's The House: Hockey Canada's scandal deepens

CBC News: The House 46:24 Hockey Canada’s scandal deepens Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge discusses her reaction to the latest allegations of sexual assault by junior hockey players and how the government is responding. The program also looks into high-profile cases of harassment against journalists and activists, before digital policy experts Emily Laidlaw and Yuan Stevens discuss what effect legislation might have. Plus — our summer series takes us to Winnipeg Centre to talk with NDP MP Leah Gazan.

Sport minister responds to Hockey Canada crisis

Canada's most iconic sport — hockey — has been embroiled in months of turmoil, with three separate police investigations now underway into alleged group sexual assaults involving former junior players. The government has appointed Canada's first sport integrity commissioner to oversee complaints — but the office may need to turn people away until negotiations with sports groups are finalized.

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge talks to guest host Ashley Burke about her reaction to the latest allegations and the mounting calls for Hockey Canada's leaders to resign.

Backbenchers' backyards: NDP MP Leah Gazan

This summer, The House is visiting MPs in their ridings to hear about their constituencies, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa. In this instalment of our "Backbenchers' backyards" series, The House heads to Winnipeg Centre to meet NDP MP Leah Gazan. She represents one of the poorest ridings in the country — a place she says brims with history, culture and community spirit.

Toxic harm online — what can fix it?

This month, a number of female journalists — particularly journalists of colour — shared the abusive and threatening emails they have been receiving from anonymous harassers, prompting Prime Minister Trudeau to speak out about an "alarming" pattern of harassment.

The Liberal government promised legislation within 100 days of its latest mandate to protect Canadians from what it calls online harm. But that legislation has yet to be reintroduced and remains in consultations .

The House hears from people who say they've been targeted by coordinated, violent death threats. Then, experts Emily Laidlaw and Yuan Stevens dig into what government legislation could do to stem the tide of online toxicity.