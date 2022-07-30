Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The House

CBC Radio's The House: Hockey Canada's scandal deepens

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge discusses her reaction to the latest allegations of sexual assault by junior hockey players and how the government is responding. The program also looks into high-profile cases of harassment against journalists and activists, before digital policy experts Emily Laidlaw and Yuan Stevens discuss what effect legislation might have. Plus — our summer series takes us to Winnipeg Centre to talk with NDP MP Leah Gazan.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

A Hockey Canada jersey.
Hockey Canada's leaders are facing more and more calls to resign. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)
CBC News: The House46:24Hockey Canada’s scandal deepens
Sport minister responds to Hockey Canada crisis

Canada's most iconic sport — hockey — has been embroiled in months of turmoil, with three separate police investigations now underway into alleged group sexual assaults involving former junior players. The government has appointed Canada's first sport integrity commissioner to oversee complaints — but the office may need to turn people away until negotiations with sports groups are finalized.

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge talks to guest host Ashley Burke about her reaction to the latest allegations and the mounting calls for Hockey Canada's leaders to resign.

CBC News: The House11:35Sport Minister responds to Hockey Canada crisis
Backbenchers' backyards: NDP MP Leah Gazan

This summer, The House is visiting MPs in their ridings to hear about their constituencies, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa. In this instalment of our "Backbenchers' backyards" series, The House heads to Winnipeg Centre to meet NDP MP Leah Gazan. She represents one of the poorest ridings in the country — a place she says brims with history, culture and community spirit.

CBC News: The House11:35Backbenchers’ backyards: NDP MP Leah Gazan
Toxic harm online — what can fix it?

This month, a number of female journalists — particularly journalists of colour — shared the abusive and threatening emails they have been receiving from anonymous harassers, prompting Prime Minister Trudeau to speak out about an "alarming" pattern of harassment.

The Liberal government promised legislation within 100 days of its latest mandate to protect Canadians from what it calls online harm. But that legislation has yet to be reintroduced and remains in consultations.

The House hears from people who say they've been targeted by coordinated, violent death threats. Then, experts Emily Laidlaw and Yuan Stevens dig into what government legislation could do to stem the tide of online toxicity.

CBC News: The House18:02Toxic harm online — what can fix it?
