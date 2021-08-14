CBC Radio's The House: Will climate change be this election's hottest topic?
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Strategies for success?
As the 44th federal election kicks off, host Chris Hall speaks to key strategists at the heart of their parties' campaigns — Liberal party president Suzanne Cowan, Conservative chief strategist Dan Robertson and the NDP's campaign director Jennifer Howard — to get the scoop on the decisions to visit certain ridings, run controversial ads and engage on social media.
Wildfires and climate change: the campaign in the B.C. Interior
This wildfire season is already the the third worst on record in British Columbia, in terms of square kilometres burned. The House checks in with B.C. residents in affected regions to hear what climate policies they're looking for as the federal election campaign wraps its first week.
Chris Hall also speaks with three candidates running in the Interior riding of Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola — Conservative Dan Albas, Liberal Sarah Eves and NDP Joan Phillip — for more on how their parties are pledging to address climate change. Then UBC professor Kevin Hanna examines the major parties' climate promises.
Annamie Paul's uphill battle
It's Annamie Paul's third attempt to win the riding of Toronto Centre — but this time, her political career may hang in the balance.
The embattled Green Party leader enters the campaign after months of turmoil within her own party, which has hurt the Greens' polling numbers and her own popularity. The CBC's David Thurton visits Toronto Centre to meet the leader and the people she needs to persuade to vote for her.
Campaign snapshots
CBC's political reporters reflect on moments from the campaign trail this week, from Yves-François Blanchet's scrupulous adherence to public health rules to Jagmeet Singh's Ethiopian language skills — the surprising snapshots you might have missed.
The latest national polls and ridings to watch
The House podcast will bring you extra content all during the campaign, with Éric Grenier of thewrit.ca and CBC's Poll Tracker offering his take on the latest national polls, key ridings to watch and a conversation about the polling profession in the wake of the Nova Scotia election upset.
