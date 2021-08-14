Skip to Main Content
The House

CBC Radio's The House: Will climate change be this election's hottest topic?

On this week’s show: war room strategists take you inside the Liberal, Conservative and NDP campaigns; three candidates running in the fire-ravaged B.C. Interior talk climate change promises; and CBC’s David Thurton reports from Green Party leader Annamie Paul’s campaign to win Toronto Centre. Plus — Éric Grenier of thewrit.ca offers his take on key ridings to watch and this week’s upset win in the Nova Scotia provincial election.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
Federal leaders got out on the hustings this week to kick off the 2021 federal election campaign. (Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images, Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press, Patrick Doyle/Reuters)
CBC News: The House59:14Will climate change be this election's hottest topic?
On this week’s show: war room strategists take you inside the Liberal, Conservative and NDP campaigns; three candidates running in the fire-ravaged B.C. Interior talk climate change promises; and CBC’s David Thurton reports from Green Party leader Annamie Paul’s campaign to win Toronto Centre. Plus — Éric Grenier of thewrit.ca offers his take on key ridings to watch and this week’s upset win in the Nova Scotia provincial election. 59:14

Strategies for success? 

As the 44th federal election kicks off, host Chris Hall speaks to key strategists at the heart of their parties' campaigns — Liberal party president Suzanne Cowan, Conservative chief strategist Dan Robertson and the NDP's campaign director Jennifer Howard — to get the scoop on the decisions to visit certain ridings, run controversial ads and engage on social media.

CBC News: The House12:59Strategies for success?
Party strategists take you inside the federal campaigns this week: Suzanne Cowan from the Liberals, Dan Robertson from the Conservatives and Jennifer Howard from the NDP share their insights. 12:59

Wildfires and climate change: the campaign in the B.C. Interior

This wildfire season is already the the third worst on record in British Columbia, in terms of square kilometres burned. The House checks in with B.C. residents in affected regions to hear what climate policies they're looking for as the federal election campaign wraps its first week. 
 
Chris Hall also speaks with three candidates running in the Interior riding of Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola — Conservative Dan Albas, Liberal Sarah Eves and NDP Joan Phillip — for more on how their parties are pledging to address climate change. Then UBC professor Kevin Hanna examines the major parties' climate promises.

CBC News: The House19:52Wildfires and climate change: the campaign in the B.C. Interior
The House checks in with B.C. residents as one of the worst wildfire seasons on record continues; candidates running in the B.C. Interior discuss their parties’ climate change proposals; and UBC professor Kevin Hanna examines the parties’ plans for the environment. 19:52

Annamie Paul's uphill battle 

It's Annamie Paul's third attempt to win the riding of Toronto Centre — but this time, her political career may hang in the balance. 
 
The embattled Green Party leader enters the campaign after months of turmoil within her own party, which has hurt the Greens' polling numbers and her own popularity. The CBC's David Thurton visits Toronto Centre to meet the leader and the people she needs to persuade to vote for her.

CBC News: The House7:00Annamie Paul’s uphill battle
CBC's David Thurton reports from Canada’s largest city, taking an in-depth look at Green Party leader Annamie Paul's campaign to win Toronto Centre. 7:00

Campaign snapshots

CBC's political reporters reflect on moments from the campaign trail this week, from Yves-François Blanchet's scrupulous adherence to public health rules to Jagmeet Singh's Ethiopian language skills — the surprising snapshots you might have missed.

CBC News: The House5:23Campaign snapshots
CBC’s political reporters reflect on moments from the campaign trail this week to highlight the surprising snapshots you might have missed. 5:23

The latest national polls and ridings to watch

The House podcast will bring you extra content all during the campaign, with Éric Grenier of thewrit.ca and CBC's Poll Tracker offering his take on the latest national polls, key ridings to watch and a conversation about the polling profession in the wake of the Nova Scotia election upset.

CBC News: The House9:59The latest national polls and ridings to watch
Éric Grenier of thewrit.ca offers his take on the latest national polls, key ridings to watch and the polling profession in the wake of the Nova Scotia election upset. 9:59

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now