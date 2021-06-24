CBC Radio's The House: The best of The House this year
Has the red-hot housing market finally cooled?
When The House visited Halifax in April, the Nova Scotia capital was earning a reputation as the centre of the housing crisis in Atlantic Canada. At the time, realtor Angela Cowan was helping two residents — Lachi Mainali and Lachsman Koirala — look for a home. Even after dozens of offers and over 175 viewings, the couple had not found a place of their own.
Kicking off an episode looking back at some of the best stories from The House over the last year, guest host Hannah Thibedeau asks Cowan whether the recent decline in housing prices has helped the couple find their first home.
The fight at Fairy Creek
Protests to stop old-growth logging on Vancouver Island at Fairy Creek are now considered the largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history.
Reporter Kieran Oudshoorn reported from the front lines — and the tree tops — last June. The House revisits his award-winning coverage this week.
A resident of Kyiv reflects on six months of war
In the early days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as fighting still raged around the city of Kyiv, a 73-year-old resident of the embattled capital took listeners of The House into her home as she cooked by candlelight and spent nights in the safety of her bathroom.
The House checks back in with Liudmila to see how her life has changed as the full-scale war in Ukraine nears its six-month mark.
100 years of women in the Commons
It's been a century since the first woman was elected to the House of Commons, and today less than a third of MPs are women. The House revisits an in-depth look at the life and legacy of Agnes Macphail, who first broke the gender barrier in federal politics.
