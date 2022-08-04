CBC Radio's The House: Does Canada need more private health care?
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Health care in critical condition
Health-care systems across the country are under strain and ERs are being forced to close in some communities due to staffing shortages. Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said this week "all options are on the table" to improve the situation and she did not rule out more privatization.
Dr. Adam Hofmann, the CEO of Algomed Clinics, talks to The House about why he believes his private clinics in Quebec and Nova Scotia help the public system. Then, Dr. Melanie Bechard, who chairs the group Canadian Doctors for Medicare, and former Saskatchewan cabinet minister Janice MacKinnon, now a professor at the University of Saskatchewan School of Public Health, discuss the pros, cons, and nuances of public and private delivery of health-care services.
Afghanistan: One year later
It's been almost one year since Kabul fell to the Taliban, changing the course of a country where Canada, and others, spent years trying to build a framework for democracy.
On the eve of the anniversary The House sits down for an exclusive interview with Deborah Lyons — Canada's ambassador to Afghanistan from 2013-2016 and more recently the U.N. Secretary-General's Special Representative to Afghanistan — to talk about the political dynamics in the country now, and whether Canada needs to re-think its approach to the Taliban to ensure humanitarian aid gets through to the people who need it most.
Backbenchers' backyards
It's summer, and that means MPs are back in their ridings: attending BBQs, talking to constituents and maybe taking time off to enjoy the warm weather. This summer, The House is visiting MPs in their ridings to hear about their constituencies, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa.
In this instalment of our "Backbenchers' backyards" series, we travel to Don Valley East in Toronto where rookie Liberal MP Michael Coteau represents the neighbourhood where he grew up.
