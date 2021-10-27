CBC Radio's The House: House hunters
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
White-picket-fenced out of home ownership
One couple who is searching for a house of their own is having little luck in a red-hot Halifax housing market, an example of the nationwide affordability crisis. They've been to hundreds of viewings, only to be outbid again and again.
In a special episode from Halifax, these househunters tell The House about their experience trying to break down the barriers to home ownership. Realtors Angela Cowan and Bruce Patterson discuss what the industry looks like from their perspective. In one word: "unsustainable."
The broken system and how to fix it
Halifax is at the centre of an affordability crisis in Atlantic Canada, with typical prices for single-family homes rising by 33.5 per cent from February 2021 to February 2021, according to statistics from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
How did this housing crisis, paired with one of the lowest vacancy rates in the country, come to be? Housing policy expert Ren Thomas of Dalhousie University weighs in, as well as Nova Scotia Housing Minister John Lohr. Federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen also describes how he thinks the federal government can help. Plus, a homebuilder talks about the challenges companies like his face in actually building more housing supply.
The spectre of 'renoviction'
For much of the pandemic, Nova Scotia placed a ban on the practice of "renoviction" — where landlords evict clients in order to undertake renovations, allowing them to raise rents and remove long-standing tenants. But, as Adele Martell describes, as soon as the ban ended, she and her two sons once again faced the threat of being forced from their rental home.
Martell tells The House about her experience, and provincial NDP MLA and housing critic Suzy Hansen discusses how her party proposes to solve the problem of unaffordable housing.
