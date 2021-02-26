Skip to Main Content
The House

CBC Radio's The House: Campaigning for Canada's progressive voters

On this week’s show: The B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s Mel Krajden examines the rise in COVID-19 variant cases. Plus: Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan talks priorities during that party’s policy convention; two NDP MPs reflect on their own policy convention; and Liberal strategist David Herle and NDP National Director Anne McGrath weigh in on efforts to woo progressive voters. Former governor general Michaëlle Jean also shares memories of the late Prince Philip.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
The Liberal Party and the NDP effectively began campaigning for Canada’s progressive voters this week as both parties held separate virtual policy conventions. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
CBC News: The House50:02Campaigning for Canada's progressive voters
On this week’s show: The B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s Mel Krajden examines the rise in COVID-19 variant cases. Plus: Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan talks priorities during that party’s policy convention; two NDP MPs reflect on their own policy convention; and Liberal strategist David Herle and NDP National Director Anne McGrath weigh in on efforts to woo progressive voters. Former governor general Michaëlle Jean also shares memories of the late Prince Philip. 50:02

Variants versus vaccines

Canada is experiencing a rapid increase in the number of cases involving more transmissible variants of the coronavirus. More than 25,000 cases of three variants have been reported across the country so far.

Host Chris Hall speaks with Mel Krajden, medical director of the public health laboratory at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, about variants fuelling a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they could compromise the country's vaccination efforts.

CBC News: The House7:24Variants versus vaccines
Mel Krajden, medical director of the public health laboratory at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, discusses the spread of COVID-19 variants and possible challenges to the country’s vaccination efforts. 7:24

Where do the Liberals and NDP go next?

The Liberal Party's three-day policy convention ends Saturday. Delegates convened virtually this week to hammer out the priorities that could take the Liberals into the next election. Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan sits down with host Chris Hall to talk about the voters the party is courting, and how.

CBC News: The House6:58Progressive Liberals on the march
Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan sits down to talk about the progressive resolutions dominating her party’s convention, and whether those policies will make it into a possible election platform. 6:58

The House also speaks with two NDP MPs about their party's convention this weekend, the upcoming budget and a possible election. Alexandre Boulerice is a three-term veteran and the last vestige of the Orange Wave in Quebec. Laurel Collins is a rookie MP from Victoria, a riding where traditional NDP control is threatened by Green Party popularity.

CBC News: The House9:53What is the NDP’s message to voters?
Quebec MP Alexandre Boulerice and B.C. MP Laurel Collins talk about what they’re seeing in their party’s policy convention and what issues may surface in the next election. 9:53

Finally, political strategists David Herle and Anne McGrath weigh in on the two parties' efforts to pitch similar policies and woo progressive voters. Plus, the insiders discuss how the parties have changed, and what path they'll carve for themselves next.

CBC News: The House10:04The battle for progressive voters
Liberal insider David Herle and NDP National Director Anne McGrath discuss the strategies and tactics of their respective parties, as both look to woo progressive voters following duelling conventions this weekend. 10:04

Prince Philip's legacy in Canada

Prince Philip first visited Canada in 1950, and over the years made more than 70 visits or stopovers to the country. Former governor general Michaëlle Jean talks to The House about her memories of the Duke of Edinburgh, his relationship with Canada and what he meant to the Commonwealth.

CBC News: The House7:56Prince Philip’s legacy in Canada
Former governor general Michaëlle Jean shares memories of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and reflects on his relationship to Canada and the Commonwealth. 7:56

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now