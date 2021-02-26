CBC Radio's The House: Campaigning for Canada's progressive voters

CBC News: The House 50:02 Campaigning for Canada's progressive voters On this week’s show: The B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s Mel Krajden examines the rise in COVID-19 variant cases. Plus: Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan talks priorities during that party’s policy convention; two NDP MPs reflect on their own policy convention; and Liberal strategist David Herle and NDP National Director Anne McGrath weigh in on efforts to woo progressive voters. Former governor general Michaëlle Jean also shares memories of the late Prince Philip. 50:02

Variants versus vaccines

Canada is experiencing a rapid increase in the number of cases involving more transmissible variants of the coronavirus. More than 25,000 cases of three variants have been reported across the country so far.

Host Chris Hall speaks with Mel Krajden, medical director of the public health laboratory at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, about variants fuelling a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they could compromise the country's vaccination efforts.

Where do the Liberals and NDP go next?

The Liberal Party's three-day policy convention ends Saturday. Delegates convened virtually this week to hammer out the priorities that could take the Liberals into the next election. Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan sits down with host Chris Hall to talk about the voters the party is courting, and how.

The House also speaks with two NDP MPs about their party's convention this weekend, the upcoming budget and a possible election. Alexandre Boulerice is a three-term veteran and the last vestige of the Orange Wave in Quebec. Laurel Collins is a rookie MP from Victoria, a riding where traditional NDP control is threatened by Green Party popularity.

Finally, political strategists David Herle and Anne McGrath weigh in on the two parties' efforts to pitch similar policies and woo progressive voters. Plus, the insiders discuss how the parties have changed, and what path they'll carve for themselves next.

Prince Philip's legacy in Canada

Prince Philip first visited Canada in 1950, and over the years made more than 70 visits or stopovers to the country. Former governor general Michaëlle Jean talks to The House about her memories of the Duke of Edinburgh, his relationship with Canada and what he meant to the Commonwealth.