Welcome, Catherine Cullen — the new host of The House!

Catherine Cullen is the new host of CBC Radio's The House, joining the program after years spent reporting in Ottawa, Montreal and around the world on events that have shaped the country.

Cullen has been with CBC's parliamentary bureau for eight years. She covered the end of the Harper era, Justin Trudeau's arrival in the Prime Minister's Office and hot topics like the Senate expenses scandal, cannabis legalization and medical assistance in dying.

She previously spent almost a decade with CBC Montreal, where she covered several elections, the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster and the Dawson College shooting.

"The program is going to keep its focus, yes, on politics and big dramatic political stories like that — but also on policy, on people," Cullen said before her first show.

Cullen said she wants to show how lives are shaped by the choices politicians make.

"I'm really excited to be part of the next evolution of such an esteemed show," Cullen said just after it was announced that she would take over the hosting role.

"To me, The House represents the CBC at its best — connecting people to the issues and deepening the audience's understanding of politics and policy. To become one of the driving forces behind that curiosity and connection is a real honour."

You can listen to The House every Saturday at 9 a.m. (9:30 NT) and midnight (12:30 a.m. NT).