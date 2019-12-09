How to talk about politics in a very political year

Call it the breakout year of the Canadian political podcast.

Whether it was the aftermath of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the lead-up to the federal election or the new minority government, podcasters had no shortage of things to talk about.

With so many shows on the market, what does it take to make a podcast stand out? How do you tackle the tough topics? And what were the standout podcasting moments in a year when it seemed like everything was up for debate?

We're joined by former political strategists David Herle, Jenni Byrne and Scott Reid from the Herle Burly podcast to learn more.