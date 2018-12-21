Audio

A busy new year in politics

This week on The House, we look ahead into 2019. With a federal election on the horizon, the unofficial campaigning will begin in earnest. Senator Peter Harder, the government representative in the Senate, will discuss how an emboldened Senate will deal with the government's legislative priorities. We convene a panel of party strategists to look ahead to the campaign. And as the House of Commons moves into a new home for the next decade or so, we'll take you on a tour of Centre Block.

