May 9, 2020: Family Time & Haircuts at Home
The Debaters

May 9, 2020: Family Time & Haircuts at Home

The Debaters are back for a special isolation episode! Charlie Demers and Derek Seguin get locked-down and dirty in their debate on spending time with family. Then, Don Kelly and Erica Sigurdson cut to the chase on whether or not you should cut your own hair.
CBC Radio ·
(CCO/Pexels, Yakobchuk Viacheslav/Shutterstock)
Listen to the full episode27:30

