Don Kelly and Erica Sigurdson refuse to comb-over their arguments over whether or not it's a good idea to cut your own hair or have a family member do it for you.

Don Kelly brushes off the notion that there's only negatives associated with cutting your own hair.

You could end up looking a little weird, a little freaky, a little scary but hey, no one will come near you and that will make your social distancing that much easier! - Don Kelly

But Erica Sigurdson tries to shave off her opponent's credibility pointing out there's no rush to make a drastic change.

No one should cut their own bangs. Bangs are the curtains to your forehead and who cares about your forehead right now? You've been wearing yoga pants for 47 days straight. - Erica Sigurdson

For a debate that's a cut above the rest, click play now!