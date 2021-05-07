May 7, 2021: Actual Temperature vs. Feels Like & Walks
Simon Rakoff and Elvira Kurt are turning up the heat when they question the superior temperature reading for weather forecasts. Then, Abdul Butt and David Pryde set out on a footpath of destruction on the subject of going for walks.
