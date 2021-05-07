Simon Rakoff and Elvira Kurt are out cold front and centre debating if in weather forecasts, the "actual temperature" is superior to "feels like".

Simon Rakoff tries to put the wind-chill on his opponent arguing scientific measurements always trump subjective!

I don't care about the weather guy's feelings. If his info is based on feelings, why does he use all those fancy instruments? He should just stick his head out the window! - Simon Rakoff

But Elvira Kurt wants to heat-wave goodbye to useless numbers and say hello to the ones that matter!

Who cares that it's plus 2 if the windchill makes it feel like it's minus 20?! Plus 2 is irrelevant. Plus 2 might as well be the Kardashian brother! - Elvira Kurt

