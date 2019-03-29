Never take back an ex

There are no takebacks when Arthur Simeon and Adrienne Fish question if it's ever a good idea to get back together with an ex.

Arthur Simeon says that when it comes to relationships, ex doesn't mark the spot.

Getting back with an ex means actually changing and growing as a person and no one has time for that. - Arthur Simeon

But Adrienne Fish delivers some loving laughs on why reuniting can save you time and energy.

The person who you're falling in love with at the beginning is a far cry from the complete gong show of a human who you're actually going to end up with. Why wait seven months to figure that out? With an ex you start off let down. - Adrienne Fish

Before you walk out that door forever, be sure to click play!