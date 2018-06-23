Skip to Main Content
June 23 2018: Indigenous Place Names & Bees vs Butterflies

June 23 2018: Indigenous Place Names & Bees vs Butterflies

Howie Miller and Mayce Galoni have landmark opposing views when they discuss if all place names should be Indigenous. Then, Jacob Samuel and Sophie Buddle create quite the buzz when they debate bees vs. butterflies.
(Craig Chivers/CBC, CCO/Pexels)
