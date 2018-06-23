June 23 2018: Indigenous Place Names & Bees vs Butterflies
Howie Miller and Mayce Galoni have landmark opposing views when they discuss if all place names should be Indigenous. Then, Jacob Samuel and Sophie Buddle create quite the buzz when they debate bees vs. butterflies.
Listen to the full episode27:30
Howie Miller and Mayce Galoni have landmark opposing views when they discuss if all place names should be Indigenous. Then, Jacob Samuel and Sophie Buddle create quite the buzz when they debate bees vs. butterflies.