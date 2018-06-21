Bees are superior to butterflies

Jacob Samuel and Sophie Buddle float like a butterfly and sting like a bee when they debate who the superior insect is.

Sophie Buddle isn't winging it when she states the many reasons why bees are better.

Bees make honey. The only thing butterflies make are horrible back tattoos. - Sophie Buddle

But Jacob Samuel thinks butterflies are not worth buttering up.

Butterflies are the only insect you can fill a room with and then charge admission. - Jacob Samuel

Find out who flies away with victory and click play now!