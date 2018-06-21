All place names should be Indigenous names

Howie Miller and Mayce Galoni map out their arguments when they discuss if when it comes to geography, all place names should be changed to Indigenous names.

Howie Miller makes all the stops in his argument to show the numerous improvements Indigenous place names would make.

Doesn't Wascana sound way better than Regina? Actually, doesn't anything sound better than Regina? - Howie Miller

Whereas, Mayce Galoni drives his point home that this notion just simply isn't practical.

To completely get rid of all the Anglicized names that we're so used to would be too difficult. Names like Vancouver and Newfoundland and Howie Miller. - Mayce Galoni

