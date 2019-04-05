The Toronto Maple Leafs are the worst franchise in hockey

They're the richest hockey team in the NHL and some consider them to have the most obnoxious fans. Hunter Collins and Workin' Moms' Ryan Belleville face-off in Toronto over whether or not the Maple Leafs should be respected or ridiculed.

Hunter Collins does not hold back and delivers hard slap-shots against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Stanley Cup parades are so boring. You guys remember the last one, right? Oh wait, nobody here is 190 years-old! - Hunter Collins

But Leafs fan Ryan Belleville checks back arguing that there are other teams far worse than Toronto.

When we lose Vancouver, you know what we don't do? Riot. If we rioted every time the Leafs lost this city would be burned to the ground! - Ryan Belleville

