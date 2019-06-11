You're invited to Anna Maria's Tremonti's Last Show: Farewell to The Current LIVE

After 17 seasons on the air, Anna Maria Tremonti is hanging up the microphone as host of the CBC's flagship current affairs radio show, The Current.

On Thursday June 20, join Tremonti for her farewell broadcast at a special live show in the heart of the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto — featuring music, a live audience, special guests, and more.

Doors open: 6:00 a.m. ET

Pre-show: 7:00 a.m. ET

Live broadcast: 7:30 am - 9:00 am ET, followed by Q&A between Tremonti and the audience.