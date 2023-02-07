Why some people in B.C. live with wolves — even as advocates caution against it

The Current 23:27 Why some people in B.C. choose to live with wolves

Gary Allan is unequivocal when asked to describe his wolf companion Tundra.

"Tundra was a gift from the creator. She was just an incredible animal," said the wolf advocate and educator from Nanaimo, B.C.

Allan and his wife Sally owned six part-dog, part-wolf hybrids over the last 20 years. He would often take Tundra, the most domesticated wolf, to schools as part of a program to teach students about the animals and how to protect their place in the province's ecosystem.

But their history with the creatures is complicated, to say the least. In 2021, another wolfdog of theirs named Mahikan, and her two pups attacked Sally Allan, seriously injuring her.

"Despite this incident ... our lives have been really enriched by having them," Gary Allan told The Current's Matt Galloway.

Gary Allan and his wolfdog Tundra, as seen in the documentary Part of the Pack. (Isabelle Groc)

The couple put down the wolves involved in the attack. They kept Tundra, who was not involved; Tundra died in June 2022.

A new documentary, Part of the Pack, tells the story of the Allans, and several others who describe having close relationships with wolves — either in the wild, or by keeping wolfdogs as pets. It's screening at the Victoria Film Festival and the Available Light Film Festival (ALFF) in Whitehorse.

"A lot of us want to experience a true connection to nature, and something that's mysterious and out of our control, in a way," the film's co-director Isabelle Groc told Galloway.

"And so bringing a wolf closer to us is a way for us humans to, perhaps, connect to the deeper level and understand more about this wild world that we don't necessarily understand."

Not recommended as pets

Allan acquired Tundra, then three weeks old, from a breeder. Prospective owners must bond with a wolfdog early or they won't accept them as a human companion, he explained.

While the details vary from province to province or territory, it's illegal to breed and sell wolves in Canada. Some dogs are sold as wolfdog mixes, though in some cases their share of wolf DNA may be very small.

Tundra, Allan said, was about 90 per cent wolf, and behaved very differently from a common dog.

Mike McKinlay and Isabelle Groc are co-directors of the documentary Part of the Pack. (Submitted by Isabelle Groc)

"We never considered her a pet, because she did what she wanted to do," said Allan. "If she wanted to have contact with you, she would come and have contact with you. If she didn't, she stayed by herself."

The B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) opposes the breeding, selling or keeping of wolfdogs as pets.

"Cross-breeding a wolf and dog counteracts 12,000 years of domestication," says a statement on the group's website. "They need a high level of care that is difficult to achieve and do not make good pets."

Alyx Harris, sanctuary manager at the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary in Cochrane, Alta., gives some attention to Mawko on Nov. 23, 2020. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)

The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary near Cochrane, Alta., is currently home to 43 permanent resident wolfdogs. Many of them were given to the sanctuary by owners who may have bought one from a breeder and found themselves unable to properly care for the creature.

"The majority of people do not have the means to adequately care for a wolfdog, but it is not to say there aren't people out there that can do this successfully," Alyx Harris, the park's operations manager, told The Current in an email.

She added that the creatures are at a high risk for euthanasia, if owners cannot find a new home for them.

The dilemma and the paradox

Conflict, sometimes escalating into tragedy, becomes a running theme throughout Part of the Pack's narratives.

The attack on Sally Allan by Mahikan and her pups, meanwhile, left her with 46 lacerations, her thumb was almost severed and the back of her head was torn open, according to independent news site, The Tyee.

Gary Allan believes Mahikan and her pups were spooked when a neighbour removed trees from their property adjacent to the wolfdogs' outdoor enclosure the day before they attacked his wife.

Sally, he explained, went to check on the wolves, who appeared agitated by the sounds of chainsaws and wood being ripped up at the time. The loud snap of one tree branch may have triggered the wolves' "predator response," and in an instant they changed from companions to ravagers.

Takaya was a wolf that lived alone for years on a tiny island near Victoria and was shot and killed by a hunter in March, last year. His story is also featured in the documentary Part of the Pack. (Cheryl Alexander)

Groc said that while shooting the documentary, she learned that the once-vast wild habitats for wolves in B.C., have been whittled down by urban development. This raises the liklihood of encounters between wolves and humans, with potentially tragic outcomes.

"Wolves, but also cougars, bears, other animals have to adapt to landscapes they have to share with people. And when they do that, they do not seek out to connect with people," she said.

Groc says her film is "an invitation" for viewers to think more about the relationship between humans and nature — and when it's better for everyone to leave wild animals well enough alone.

"This is the nature of the dilemma and the paradox ... how do we humans keep our connection to the wild alive while at the same time making sure those animals are wild and safe and have the space they need to to to survive?"