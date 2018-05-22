Why your earliest childhood memories may have been earlier than you think

The Current 23:26 Why children’s memories are more accurate than you might think

For 50 years, Newfoundland psychologist Carole Peterson has been listening to children tell their life stories and helping us learn not only how early we can remember things, but how reliable children's memories are.

The commonly held assumption has been that children's memories are not credible enough to be used as evidence in courts.

But the Memorial University professor's research has had a significant impact, according to the Royal Society of Canada, of which she is a fellow. Her work has made the case for eyewitnesses as young as three-years-old.

Peterson's research has explored how far back we remember by interviewing children and their parents. Over the years, she has developed new methodologies and introduced three new areas of child psychology: narrative ability, eyewitness memory and early childhood amnesia.

Peterson reflected on her work and its implications with The Current's Matt Galloway. Here is part of that conversation.

As you say, people didn't believe children [and have said] you can't trust what kids say. What led you to think differently about doing research that would interrogate that?

I had been listening to children for a long time, and I simply was looking at the structure and how they learned to tell stories. And then I read an article by Gail Goodman from University of California Davis, and she was talking about eyewitness memory and children in the courts — the fact that almost all the research was done in the laboratory and it kept saying or showing that children had very poor memories.

And, you know, I thought about this and I thought about why [they are] talking to children in the laboratory. And they were doing things like, "Does the clown have purple pants or green pants?" and [I thought] who cares?

The only way to assess this is to find events that are stressful, that are impactful, that are salient, that really make a difference to a child, that are meaningful. And so I thought about how I can change my research [to] instead of just listening to what children say, to starting to assess accuracy of the children.

Carole Peterson is a pioneering childhood memory expert and psychology professor at Memorial University. (Michael Bruce-Lockhart)

Tell me a bit about the study that you did to try to put that into motion.

I started a large-scale research program in the emergency room of the children's hospital. I had an army of students camping out so that we would be there, particularly during the summer months between eight and 12 hours a day. And every time a child came in who had an injury — a trauma injury for which they would be treated and released, like broken bones, lacerated, stitched up burns and so on ... we recruited them for the research.

In different studies, some of them were the child being interviewed right away. [In] some of them the child was re-interviewed after a year, after two years, after five years and for one group of children, after ten years. And to be honest, I was stunned that children as young as three years of age were incredibly accurate — and they remembered the details very, very well.

So what they said matched up with what their parents were saying?

Absolutely. Yes.

What really amazed me is that some of these children, by their own report and by the parents' report, were so upset they were absolutely hysterical. And yet they could tell me exactly what happened, what they were doing, how they got hurt, who came in and first dealt with it. I was truly amazed.

Can we talk just a little bit about how the brain works to process this? There is this idea — and you mentioned Freud talked about this as well — this idea of childhood amnesia. What is that?

Childhood amnesia is that period of life when someone cannot remember really any memories. You still have a memory system operational, but you cannot remember events that happened to you.

Peterson's first study on the accuracy of children's memories began in the emergency room of the St. John's children's hospital. Her researchers recruited young patients with trauma injuries. (Shutterstock)

We often think of, you know, what's the first memory that I have? It's probably when I was four years old.

That's another branch of research that I have moved into more recently.

One of the things that we did [in a 2009 study] is we asked children and we asked adults ... in Canada, U.S. and in China, for their very earliest memories. And then we independently asked parents … and what we were finding is that there were systematic errors in dating.

When someone thinks that the memory is from age four, it likely is a good year or more earlier than that. And when they think that it happened at three, that also is likely to be much earlier than that.

Over and over we found that unless you have a dateable tag that you can tie it to, such as the birth of a sibling or something, that people were misestimating their ages if the event happened before age four by thinking that they were much older than they actually were.

It's called telescoping. It's kind of like you're looking at the time of the event, the date of the event, through a telescope. And it looks like it's nearer in time to you ... so you think you're older than you actually were.

You'll hear people say that they remember things from when they were teeny tiny little babies. Maybe they remember things that they think happened even before birth. Is there any way that that could be possible?

Certainly not before birth — absolutely not.

Even in terms of your memory system within the first months of life, we have shown that babies certainly can remember things like routines, how to kick their leg in a particular way to make a rattle move. But in terms of events, that's extremely unlikely.

The commonly held assumption has been that children's memories are not credible enough to be used as evidence in courts. But Carole Peterson's research has made the case for eyewitnesses as young as three years old. (RawPixel.com/Shutterstock)

There's something that's going on in terms of people … rethinking, I guess, how our memory works and how far perhaps we can reach back into it.

That's right.

It is clear that certainly two year olds, a lot of children's earliest memories, an adult's memories when you get them independently dated, are from age two and even a little bit before two. What's contentious is when you get a whole lot earlier than that.

The work that you have done, as you've mentioned, has really important implications for criminal justice. Tell me more about that and when you realized that there could be an impact on court cases that might be unfolding.

The reason I did [this] is because of the forensic issues of all of those cases where children are in court and they're simply disbelieved.

The understanding at the time [was] if a child was under eight years of age, don't bother because they can't tell you anything sensibly. So in other words, it was open season on young children. You could do anything you [wanted] as long as there was no physical evidence and you had no adult eyewitnesses.

So essentially, I got into the area of looking at accuracy because that's a very dismaying situation.

As you see it, what is the impact of that being?

The Globe and Mail had a very grabbing article about an Indigenous man who was in a residential school and he said that he and his brother kept running away. They'd go to the police and they'd tell them what was happening in that residential school and the police didn't believe him — sent him back.

They encountered social workers. The social workers didn't believe him — sent them back. And when he told his mother, she didn't believe him and she used to beat him for telling such lies about the Catholic priests.

This day and age, that's not going to happen. In this day and age when those children come forward and talk about events that happened to them, at least it's going to get seriously treated and investigated.