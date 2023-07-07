As war in Ukraine continues, warnings about the enduring impact on kids' mental health

The Current 19:41 How Ukraine’s children are coping with war

When Olena Rozvadovska, founder of the charity Voices of Children, speaks to kids in Ukraine, she hears what they're most hoping for as the war in their country continues.

Many want their fathers to return from the frontlines. One wishes for a belated birthday party. One wants a puppy, but must wait until the fighting ends.

Ukrainian children are growing up against the backdrop of war. They've endured more than 16 months of escalating violence, trauma and loss.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, every single aspect of their lives have been impacted by the conflict in some way, according to UNICEF, who estimates 1.5 million kids in Ukraine are at risk of developing a mental health disorder.

"We believe that no child should be left alone with the trauma of war," said Rozvadovska, whose organization provides mental health support to kids in the country.

Rozvadovska says every kid she works with wants the same thing: a normal childhood.

"There [are] still children who wants to play, who wants to have a family, who wants to have school and to be with their friends," she told The Current guest host Robyn Bresnahan.

Yegor Yefremov, 11, is navigating a childhood upended by destruction and displacement. He's from a town near the frontlines in the Donbas region but his mother was finally able to get him to western Ukraine last month. His father is caught behind Russian lines in a village outside Mariupol. They haven't seen each other since the war began.

Lynsey Addario, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, tells Yefremov's story in a photo essay for the New York Times Magazine. She first met him at the hospital where his mother worked in January.

"I, myself, have an 11-year-old son, and I thought it would be interesting to understand sort of what life was like for him on a daily basis," said Addario.

"For me, the story was just about the daily life on the frontlines — you know, trying to stay alive, trying to get water or trying to be occupied enough."

Yefremov set up two phones every weekday morning, according to Lynsey Addario. One for remote learning and the other for playing Standoff 2, a war game. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times)

Long-term effects

While many Ukrainian kids have displayed incredible resilience, they're extremely vulnerable to the side effects of war, says Rozvadovska.

If they don't get help processing the experiences they've been through, she fears the long-term health consequences will be devastating. Children seeing the war unfold around them are at high risk of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health disorders, she said.

Voices of Children offers support to Ukrainian children through psychosocial activities meant to provide kids "a bit of bright colours" so they're not sitting alone at home watching TV and "waiting for some better news."

The charitable organization also helps find shelter for families with children displaced from their communities, and provide them with food and clothing. They offer on-the-ground talk therapy to kids living on the frontlines and online services to children who've fled to safer places so they can talk to a psychologist who speaks Ukrainian.

WATCH | How children are coping with the Ukraine war: Ukraine’s war through the eyes of children Duration 4:16 CBC’s Murray Brewster shows how Ukrainian children are trying to carry on with school and play in spite of the horrendous violence that has permeated their lives. Many are struggling to process their trauma, and there are fears about how the war will shape this generation.

Rozvadovska says children in Ukraine have been forced into a very sedentary life. They attend school online and live largely behind closed doors. They can't go to the park because there might be unexploded shells there.

"You have to continue your childhood when the war is continuing," she said.

Living with Yegor

Yegor's home on the ninth floor of an apartment complex was shelled so many times that he and his family were forced to move into a temporary home with boarded-up windows, no running water and sporadic electricity. His school was also bombed on several occasions.

Addario lived with Yefremov for eight days, at the end of April and early May, along with his mother, half sister, nine cats and five dogs.

"On one hand, he's just like any 11-year-old boy. He's sort of vulnerable and wide-eyed and gets excited over little things," she said.

"But then on the other hand, I noticed these things like, when there was shelling outside, he wouldn't even flinch. Or if there's heavy shelling while he was sleeping, he just slept right through it."

On one occasion, Addario noticed Yefremov standing at the door of the hospital and watching as medical workers failed to resuscitate a soldier. Addario said she asked how it made him feel, but he preferred not to speak about what he was witnessing.

"Those to me are really, really sort of tragic signs of how Yegor and other children around Ukraine are becoming inured to the violence," said Addario.

Yefremov climbs through rubble at his war-torn school in Eastern Ukraine. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times)

The impact on teens

Rozvadovska and her team of 100 psychologists have noticed teenagers in particular to be struggling, especially those who've had to move far away from home and their friends.

"They're speaking about depression, they're [speaking] about self-harm, they are [speaking] about homesickness. They are angry with their parents," she said.

Rozvadovska said parents struggle to understand why their kids are upset with them for providing a better future, so she explains that this is a normal reaction to a stress situation for teenagers.

But no matter how much they've been through, Rozvadovska says kids and teens tell her Ukrainians are not victims in this.

"We constantly hear from kids a lot of hope," she said.

"One of our kids, he said to me, 'We are Ukrainians. We don't give up.'"