A general election, or a Boris comeback? The options facing the U.K.

The Current 11:47 Political chaos in the U.K.

It is "scarcely credible" that Boris Johnson could run to become British prime minister again, only a matter of months after he resigned "mired in scandal and sleaze," says a former Downing Street policy adviser.

"In their desperation, Conservative MPs seem to be canvassing his return," said Nick Pearce, who was an advisor to former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown, and is now a professor of public policy and director of the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Bath.

Besides, Johnson's never been shy of the spotlight, Pearce told The Current's Matt Galloway.

"So … it's possible that we might, on Monday, see him seeking to return to office."

Liz Truss resigned as British prime minister Thursday, after being forced to reverse course over her economic policies , high-profile sackings among her cabinet , and a day of chaotic public infighting among her ruling Conservative Party .

Her 45-day tenure as prime minister is the shortest in the U.K.'s history.

WATCH | 'It's a mess,' says political analyst of British Conservative Party

'It's a mess,' says political analyst of British Conservative Party Duration 5:41 Despite the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, it's difficult to see how any successor could unite the Conservative Party, appeal to the electorate and steer the U.K. through its current economic turmoil, says pollster and political analyst Joe Twyman.

The Conservative Party's 357 MPs will now choose a new leader to become prime minister within the next week, the fourth such competition since David Cameron stepped down as prime minister in the wake of the Brexit referendum in 2016.

He was succeeded by Theresa May, and then Johnson, who stood down in July over a series of scandals including parties held at 10 Downing St during pandemic lockdowns.

The Guardian has recorded several dozen MPs declaring support for Johnson, though on Friday it appeared a greater number of MPs had put their support behind leadership rival Rishi Sunak, who lost to Truss in the last competition.

Less than half of Conservative MPs have declared who they will support. Neither politician has officially announced they will run; only cabinet Minister Penny Mordaunt, currently third place in support, has announced her bid.

With widespread calls for a general election — and the Conservatives facing a potential wipeout from the Labour Party in polls — Pearce said some Conservative MPs might believe Johnson is "the only chance we've got."

"They're putting their partisan interest first again, in thinking, 'Let's get a leader back that might at least claw back the ground with Labour,'" he said.

WATCH | Scrambling U.K. Tories look to Johnson

Scrambling U.K. Tories look to Johnson to replace Truss Duration 6:54 While former U.K. finance minister Rishi Sunak is seen as the early favourite to replace outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party, some Tories have already declared support for Boris Johnson, who left the post just six weeks ago.

Public anxiety at 'disarray' in Westminster

The political turmoil is compounding public anxiety in the U.K., Pearce said.

"People are, you know, about to head into winter with rising energy bills, with high inflation. Their wages aren't keeping up, real wages are being cut. There's all sorts of instability in Europe because of the war in Ukraine," he said.

"This is not a time in which people feel at all comfortable having politics in such disarray."

Opposition parties in the U.K. immediately called for a general election following Truss's resignation, with Labour Leader Keir Starmer arguing that he did not believe that "another revolving door of chaos, another experiment at the top of the Tory Party, is the way out of this."

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, said that the idea that the Conservative Party could unite behind a prime minister in the public interest is "for the birds."

WATCH | Public reaction to Liz Truss's resignation pours in

Public reaction to Liz Truss's resignation pours in Duration 1:00 People around England chime in with their reaction to Liz Truss's resignation as U.K. prime minister.

Pearce said that a general election could only be called by the next prime minister, or through a vote of no confidence in their leadership, but he thinks there's little appetite among Conservative MPs.

"At the moment, the Conservatives have nearly a majority of 80, and so it's very unlikely that there will be a general election called," he said.

"None of them want a general election at the moment because they would be likely to lose their seats."

Pearce said that "it's very hard to get on with the business of governing," when that government is in a state of "constant crisis."

"Our health service, our schools, our immigration system, policing in lots of areas, the basic infrastructure of government and public services is not functioning well at all," he said.

"That's partly because of austerity and cuts, but it's also partly because of a failure of governance, a failure of leadership."