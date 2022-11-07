2 Black radio hosts now own the 'White Lives Matter' trademark. Here's how they'll use it

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, spotlighted the controversial phrase "White Lives Matter" when he wore a shirt bearing that line during last month's Paris Fashion Week.

While he initially intended to sell shirts like it, he'll have to jump through a few hurdles to do so. That's because the trademark for the phrase is now owned by a pair of Black radio hosts, Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward.

"In the space where it is trademarked, so think fashion, we can stop people from having a fiscal incentive to mass produce that clothing, those shirts," Ja told The Current 's Matt Galloway.

Ja and Ward, hosts of the Phoenix, Ariz., radio show Civic Cipher, officially received the trademark in late October from a local listener who wanted to remain anonymous.

Ja said the owner didn't feel they were in the "best position to speak to Black issues," and thought the protection of the phrase was better suited to be in Ja and Ward's hands.

"In short order, they reached out, had a conversation with us about … an assignment of a trademark, and basically putting it in our care so that we could be the deciders," Ja said.

"This person felt we had the right temperament and had the right perspectives and were leading with love. And I felt that the mark would be in good hands with [Quinton] and myself in Civic Cypher."

Following the broadcast, Ja told The Current that the next step is to hopefully reassign the trademark to either the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) or the Anti-Defamation League.

For now, the trademark gives the duo sole ownership of the slogan — and the right to sue anyone who uses the phrase for monetary gain.

This doesn't necessarily prevent people from painting the phrase onto their own clothing, Ja said.

"You just cannot go to a store and buy it unless it was for sale by Civic Cipher LLC — and I have to be careful here, I'm not sure you will ever see that."

Silencing harmful phrases

The decision to take the trademark on wasn't easy for Ja and Ward, though, due in part to the phrase's history as a response to the phrase "Black Lives Matter."

"We as [Black] people felt it necessary to affirm that our lives matter, that our lives have worth and have value, and we deserve to live and grow old," Ja said.

"But the phrase 'White Lives Matter' was born to be adversarial, as a response to the affirmation that Black lives matter. At no point has it ever been in question whether or not white lives matter."

Ja, left, said he and his radio show co-host Ward had to deliberate for days over whether taking on the trademark was the right call. (Maggie Williams)

Ja said he and Ward deliberated over several days if they had made the right decision taking on the trademark.

But in a country like the United States, "where the feelings of non-Black people are more prioritized", Ja said they felt they had a responsibility to minimize the potential for a world where hateful and harmful phrases, like "White Lives Matter," are normalized.

"We already are fighting against, you know, relics of slavery in this country," he said. "The Confederate flag comes to mind. We have to walk by parks named after Confederate generals and see statues of these people."

"We're trying our best to create a reality where everybody can be comforted and centred, and that includes Black people."

Although they own the trademark to the phrase, Ja said that "right now, based on everything that we know to be true, we have no intention of putting that shirt in any stores for people to buy."

He doesn't anticipate anyone coming to him and Ward with "enough money to take [away] the smile that we've seen, the little bit of joy that we've seen" come out of communities, like the Black, brown and Jewish communities.

"Sometimes, the opposition looks a certain way. Sometimes they look just like us, and that might be a little bit more hurtful," he said. "But sometimes, the heroes look like us."

"It makes us feel good to see our people feel good."

