The Current's forum on access to health care, and fixing the system for patients and workers alike

Today on The Current:

In a special broadcast from Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., Matt Galloway hosts a forum about access to health care and mental health resources, including in smaller, more rural communities. More than 75,000 Nova Scotians are seeking a family doctor, with emergency rooms struggling to pick up the slack, even as they face temporary closures over staffing shortages. We hear from patients, front-line health workers and advocates as they discuss their experiences and how they feel the health-care system needs to change.